- Speed Cameras in S.F. (MercNews)
- Orange City Council to Vote on Traffic Calming Plan (OC Register)
- Gov. Should Sign Law Reforming Red Light Camera Regs (Marin IJ)
- CA Won't Replace Federal Subsidies for EVs (SF Gate)
- Trump to Take CaHSR Money, Give it to Red States (ABC7, SBCAL/TikTok)
- Surge in North Bay Transit Ridership (Patch)
- Angelenos Still Pushing Back on SB 72, Urge Veto (Daily News)
- CA's Ports Negotiating with State Over Clean Air Regs (Daily News)
- Potential Government Shutdown Doesn't Matter to FTA (Smart Cities Dive)
- Robotaxis Could Replace Human Drivers Within a Decade (Business Insider)
- US Attorney/DHS: ICE Won't Comply with State Laws (SacBee)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
A lot of CA v Trump news, but there's plenty going on in cities (and ports!) throughout the state.
More from Streetsblog California
Our Streets Look Like War Zones — But What if They Were ‘Sites of Peacebuilding’ Instead?
A peace and conflict studies scholar weighs in on what car culture has in common with global conflicts — and why we need to confront violence on our roads if we want to end violence around the globe.
There’s Good Science Behind the Human Craving for Livable Streets
It's time to understanding the science of pedestrian-friendly cities. Or, why streets should be designed like gardens.
Caltrain Celebrates Electric Train Anniversary as Gov. Signs Bill for More
Gavin Newsom's signature on "Cap-and-Invest" means there will be even more rail electrification in the future.
StreetSmart Ep10: Zack Deutsch-Gross and the 2025 Legislative Session
A look back at the session, and forward at the state of advocacy.
Eyes on the Street: Culver City Robertson Improvements Under Construction
Culver City is nearly done transforming one long block of Robertson Boulevard to be a safe bike/walk/transit first/last mile connection to the Metro E Line Station.
Monday’s Headlines
How bankrupt does your soul have to be to vandalize a ghost bike?