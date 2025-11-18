- Climate Activists Push State to Divest from Fossil Fuels (SacBee)
- BART's New Fare Gates and Disability Access (Oaklandside)
- No Bike Lanes on a Mile of "Upgraded" Tiburon Boulevard (MarinIJ)
- LA Metro Expanding Tap-To-Exit (KCAL)
- OC Streetcar Begins Street-Running Testing (KCAL)
- Can I Speed if Other People Are Speeding? (Fresno Bee)
- No
- Other Cities Memorialized Crash Victims on World Day of Remembrance Including Sacramento (SacBee), Pittsburgh (WPXI), Louisville (WLKY), Salt Lake City (Fox 13), and Portland (News Center Maine)
- Trump Sues Over CA ICE Mask Ban, Prop 50 (CNN, Time)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Trump Coming for Transit Funding...Like Any Transit Funding...
Eyes on the Street: the Cross-Alameda Trail is Complete
Riders should be able to use the last 200 feet shortly after the weather improves.
Breaking: Trump Admin Seeks To Decimate Federal Transit Funding
"When you're talking about taking away money from transit, your proposal is flawed from the get-go," said one expert.
CalBike Extends Deadline to Submit Ideas/Proposals for Panel Discussions at April Summit
One more week to get your ideas in to make the 2026 Bike Summit a memorable one.
Monday’s Headlines
The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was Sunday, and Dozens of Cities Worldwide Planned Memorials...
Report: Biden Infrastructure Bill Spurred Increase in State and Local Highway Spending
The Urban Institute found an overall increase in capital investment in ground transportation — mostly on highways — and flat investment in public transit.
Transportation Politics Is Inherently Radical
And we need to embrace that if we want to win.