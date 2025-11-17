- The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was Sunday, and Dozens of Cities Worldwide Planned Memorials... (Forbes)
- ...Including San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles (Union-Trib, CBS, Biking In LA)
- Vallejo has the Bay Area's Worst Streets (SFChron)
- How LA Metro Quietly Stopped Enforcing Fares (Daily News)
- Sacramento Needs to Fix "Commute" to Revive Downtown (SacBee)
- Why Are There Delays in Fresno City Buses (Fresno Bee)
- La Cañada To Take Over Angeles Crest Hwy, Improve Safety (Outlook)
- Trump Wants to Move Fed. Transit Funds to Highways (Politico Pro; paywall)
Monday's Headlines
The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was Sunday, and Dozens of Cities Worldwide Planned Memorials...
