Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was Sunday, and Dozens of Cities Worldwide Planned Memorials...

10:15 AM PST on November 17, 2025

Image: Families for Safe Streets via Twitter/X

  • The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was Sunday, and Dozens of Cities Worldwide Planned Memorials... (Forbes)
  • ...Including San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles (Union-Trib, CBS, Biking In LA)
  • Vallejo has the Bay Area's Worst Streets (SFChron)
  • How LA Metro Quietly Stopped Enforcing Fares (Daily News)
  • Sacramento Needs to Fix "Commute" to Revive Downtown (SacBee)
  • Why Are There Delays in Fresno City Buses (Fresno Bee)
  • La Cañada To Take Over Angeles Crest Hwy, Improve Safety (Outlook)
  • Trump Wants to Move Fed. Transit Funds to Highways (Politico Pro; paywall)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Trump Coming for Transit Funding...Like Any Transit Funding...

November 18, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Eyes on the Street: the Cross-Alameda Trail is Complete

Riders should be able to use the last 200 feet shortly after the weather improves.

November 18, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Breaking: Trump Admin Seeks To Decimate Federal Transit Funding

"When you're talking about taking away money from transit, your proposal is flawed from the get-go," said one expert.

November 17, 2025
Bike Summit

CalBike Extends Deadline to Submit Ideas/Proposals for Panel Discussions at April Summit

One more week to get your ideas in to make the 2026 Bike Summit a memorable one.

November 17, 2025
Streetsblog USAInfrastructure

Report: Biden Infrastructure Bill Spurred Increase in State and Local Highway Spending

The Urban Institute found an overall increase in capital investment in ground transportation — mostly on highways — and flat investment in public transit.

November 16, 2025
Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

Transportation Politics Is Inherently Radical

And we need to embrace that if we want to win.

November 16, 2025
See all posts