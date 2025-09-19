- LA Metro A Line Extension To Pomona Opens Today (LAT, LAist)
- SAFE Celebrates 10 Years (CV Weekly)
- SMART Will Use Eminent Domain for Bike Path (MarinIJ)
- Pedal Ahead E-Bike Incentive Lead for State Program Out? (Ellectrek/X via Biking in LA)
- Yes, News Editors Can Get Hit By Cars (SFStandard)
- Review of TOD for Claremont in SD (Union-Trib)
- Tipped Over Truck Spills Thousands of Gallons of Oil (LB Post)
- Fresno Doesn't Want National Guard to "Help with Crime" (FresnoBee)
- Who Is Spending for/against Prop 50 (SacBee)
- Trump Admin. Lets Grants Expire It Doesn't Like (T4A)
Friday’s Headlines
Big Day in LA! New Gold Line/A Line Stations open.
The Week in Short Videos
Leg. wrap, the highway expansion being built for ducks, and pushing back on Trump misinformation.
Enviro Groups Urge Gov to Reject Legislation Advancing Road Widening in Sonoma County Swamp
Given the strong support in the legislature, Caltrans, and the California Transportation Commission for the project it's unlikely the Governor will veto. But, that doesn't mean there aren't good reasons that he should.
A Week Without Driving in Alameda
Alameda joins national group trying to get people to give a car-free lifestyle a whirl.
Thursday’s Headlines
All the news from up and down the Golden State.
Talking Headways Podcast: Live from MARS To Change the ‘Crash First, Fix Later’ Mentality
Welcome to MARS: Modern Analytics for Roadway Safety. Let's talk about it in a special edition of the podcast.
How Many Americans Live in Walkable Neighborhoods?
...and how does your community measure up?