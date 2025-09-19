Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

Big Day in LA! New Gold Line/A Line Stations open.

10:12 AM PDT on September 19, 2025

  • LA Metro A Line Extension To Pomona Opens Today (LATLAist)
  • SAFE Celebrates 10 Years (CV Weekly)
  • SMART Will Use Eminent Domain for Bike Path (MarinIJ)
  • Pedal Ahead E-Bike Incentive Lead for State Program Out? (Ellectrek/X via Biking in LA)
  • Yes, News Editors Can Get Hit By Cars (SFStandard)
  • Review of TOD for Claremont in SD (Union-Trib)
  • Tipped Over Truck Spills Thousands of Gallons of Oil (LB Post)
  • Fresno Doesn't Want National Guard to "Help with Crime" (FresnoBee)
  • Who Is Spending for/against Prop 50 (SacBee)
  • Trump Admin. Lets Grants Expire It Doesn't Like (T4A)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Video

The Week in Short Videos

Leg. wrap, the highway expansion being built for ducks, and pushing back on Trump misinformation.

September 19, 2025
Highway Boondoggles

Enviro Groups Urge Gov to Reject Legislation Advancing Road Widening in Sonoma County Swamp

Given the strong support in the legislature, Caltrans, and the California Transportation Commission for the project it's unlikely the Governor will veto. But, that doesn't mean there aren't good reasons that he should.

September 18, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

A Week Without Driving in Alameda

Alameda joins national group trying to get people to give a car-free lifestyle a whirl.

September 18, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

All the news from up and down the Golden State.

September 18, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Live from MARS To Change the ‘Crash First, Fix Later’ Mentality

Welcome to MARS: Modern Analytics for Roadway Safety. Let's talk about it in a special edition of the podcast.

September 18, 2025
Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

How Many Americans Live in Walkable Neighborhoods?

...and how does your community measure up?

September 17, 2025
