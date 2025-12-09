Tuesday’s Headlines

- More on LA's War on Street Safety (LAT, ABC7, Pride LA, CBS2)
- CAHSRA Looks Forward, Still Facing Challenges Today (Fox 40)
- Complete Streets Makeover on Huntington Drive (LAist)
- Bikeshare Booming at UCLA (Daily Bruin)
- Trump's War on CA Economy Making Progress on Main Street (OC Register)
- You Can Report Crimes by Federal Agents (Berkeleyside)
- Race to Succeed Pelosi a "Proxy Housing Battle" (SF Chron)
- Dirty Cars Also More Expensive(Vox)
- Climate Change Causes Healthcare Costs to Go Up, Up, Up (Yale Climate Connections)
- Is NEPA Reform a Good or Bad Thing? (Heatmap)
- Blimps Are Back! (SF Gate)
