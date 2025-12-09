Skip to Content
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Only one headline about how LA is actively undermining safety today.

8:01 AM PST on December 9, 2025

  • More on LA's War on Street Safety (LAT, ABC7, Pride LA, CBS2)
  • CAHSRA Looks Forward, Still Facing Challenges Today (Fox 40)
  • Complete Streets Makeover on Huntington Drive (LAist)
  • Bikeshare Booming at UCLA (Daily Bruin)
  • Trump's War on CA Economy Making Progress on Main Street (OC Register)
  • You Can Report Crimes by Federal Agents (Berkeleyside)
  • Race to Succeed Pelosi a "Proxy Housing Battle" (SF Chron)
  • Dirty Cars Also More Expensive(Vox)
  • Climate Change Causes Healthcare Costs to Go Up, Up, Up (Yale Climate Connections)
  • Is NEPA Reform a Good or Bad Thing? (Heatmap)
  • Blimps Are Back! (SF Gate)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

