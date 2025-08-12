Skip to Content
California Bicycle Coalition

CalBike’s Next “Online Summit Session” Will Be on 8/20 on Bike Highways

They're still firming up the details, but we can announce that the 2026 California Bicycle Summit will be held in Sacramento next April.

1:26 PM PDT on August 12, 2025

The following post comes to us via Calbike. All of the "our" and "we" in the post is them, not Streetsblog.

The California Bicycle Coalition brings together the people making California a better place to bike every two years at the California Bicycle Summit, where important conversations about policy, advocacy, planning, design, and implementation happen. Now, we’re continuing these conversations between our biennial Summits with our Summit Sessions, a quarterly webinar series that brings the important conversations right to your computer. Our next session is Bike Highways: Creating a Path to the Future of Bicycling.

Register to attend.

Where can bike highways take us?

A bike highway is a connected, protected network that gives people on bikes access to safe, frictionless routes. Assemblymember Steve Bennett’s Bike Highways Bill, AB 954, moves this essential infrastructure element forward by adding bike highways to state and regional transportation planning.

At CalBike’s August 20 webinar, Assemblymember Bennett will be joined by Bogotá’s Lorena Romero Fontecha and planner Mauricio Hernandez from Alta Planning + Design to discuss how bike highways work in other regions and what’s next for bike highways in California.

The next in-person California Bicycle Summit

We’re still firming up the details, but we can announce that the 2026 California Bicycle Summit will be held in Sacramento next April. We’re excited about the location, which gives us the opportunity to bring attendees together for a pre-Summit lobby day at the California Capitol. We hope you can join us at the next Summit.

