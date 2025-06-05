- Trump Admin Releases Just Completed CAHSR Report Months After Announcing Results (FresnoBee, NYT, ABC7)
- Trump's Attacks on HSR Boost Project's Popularity (Politico)
- West Sac.'s New Plan to Reduce Crashes (CBS Sacramento)
- CicloIrvine Was a Hit (Irvine Standard)
- Do School Zone Speed Limits Apply in Summer? (SacBee)
- FYI, the Answer Is "Yes" if There Are Students Present
- Santa Monica Wins Grant for Better Greenways Through Quick-Build (Next)
- Review of First Bi-Partisan Face-Off for Governor in 2026 (LAT)
- New Study Shows People More Likely to Bike with Safe Infrastructure (Nature)
- Blocks w/Protected Lanes Have 2x Bike Traffic as Those Without (Momentum)
- Tesla Might Never Comeback from Elon (LAT)
- Global Warming is Actually Making San Francisco Summers Hot (SFGate)
- But Thunderstorms Coming to SoCal (OC Register)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
More on Trump and HSR, Vision Zero in West Sacramento, and more...
Talking Headways Podcast: Keys to San Francisco’s Future
Sujata Srivastava, Chief Policy Officer at SPUR, on an "urbanist decision-making framework for San Francisco’s new mayor."
Commentary: California Needs a Jet-Powered Car Train
How about an HSR proposal Duffy and the USDOT can get behind?
Caltrans is Repaving Pacific Coast Highway through Harbor Area
Caltrans' 20-mile $48 million Pacific Coast Highway repaving project is mostly like-for-like - disappointing in an area unfriendly for walking and bicycling.
California’s Enviro and Smart Growth Leaders to CTC – Don’t Use Congestion Relief Funds for Highway Expansion
Our concerns about these projects relate to their inconsistency with the Climate Action Plan for Transportation Infrastructure (CAPTI), their likelihood to significantly increase driving, their environmental, climate, and displacement impacts, and their conflicts with California’s climate and equity goals...
Wednesday’s Headlines
It's a diverse set of news stories today. Grab a coffee and take a seat...
The Doom Loop: Chicago Transit Agencies Begin Planning 40% Service Cuts
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices. By Austin Busch The post The cutting edge: Transit agencies begin planning 40% service reductions appeared first on Streetsblog Chicago.