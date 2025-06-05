Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

More on Trump and HSR, Vision Zero in West Sacramento, and more...

9:01 AM PDT on June 5, 2025

  • Trump Admin Releases Just Completed CAHSR Report Months After Announcing Results (FresnoBee, NYT, ABC7)
  • Trump's Attacks on HSR Boost Project's Popularity (Politico)
  • West Sac.'s New Plan to Reduce Crashes (CBS Sacramento)
  • CicloIrvine Was a Hit (Irvine Standard)
  • Do School Zone Speed Limits Apply in Summer? (SacBee)
    • FYI, the Answer Is "Yes" if There Are Students Present
  • Santa Monica Wins Grant for Better Greenways Through Quick-Build (Next)
  • Review of First Bi-Partisan Face-Off for Governor in 2026 (LAT)
  • New Study Shows People More Likely to Bike with Safe Infrastructure (Nature)
  • Blocks w/Protected Lanes Have 2x Bike Traffic as Those Without (Momentum)
  • Tesla Might Never Comeback from Elon (LAT)
  • Global Warming is Actually Making San Francisco Summers Hot (SFGate)
  • But Thunderstorms Coming to SoCal (OC Register)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

