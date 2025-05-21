- Momentum Excited About CA "Bike Highway" Bill, Currently in Suspension (Biking In LA)
- Legislation to Delay E-Bus Mandate Aims to Help Rural Transit (SacBee)
- Sales of Zero Emission Vehicles Slump in CA (Union-Tribune)
- Muni Fares Going Up (SFExaminer)
- San Diego Will Soon Charge to Park in Balboa Park (Union-Tribune)
- Huntington Pushes Bikes, Vehicles, Off the Sand (LAT)
- Belvedere Council Opposes Protected Bike Lanes (Ark Paper)
- Shorter, More Frequent Trains a Plus for BART (SFGate)
- U.S. Roads Amongst Most Dangerous in World (Asterisk)
- L.A. Honors Malcolm X With Street Signs, Naming (ABC7, Time Out)
- DOGE Chaos: USDOT Ending Leases When Trump Orders Workers Back to Office (Politico Pro)
- Caltrans Union Pushing Back on State Return to Work Order (SacBee)
- Trump Cuts Leave CA More Vulnerable to Climate Disasters/Fires (SacBee)
- Former "Jeopardy" Champion and Host Ken Jennings Doing Video Series for Community Transit.
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Bike highways, e-buses, and parking, oh my!
San Francisco Rips Out Planters, Benches, Posts on Wiggle Crosswalk
The supposedly cash-strapped city somehow has resources to remove safety features.
A Transit Victory in Humboldt County
Thanks to a heavy lift from local advocates, Humboldt County supes dedicated some road tax funds for transit and active transportation.
CalBike: Help the Caltrans Quick-Build Bill Get Out of Committee
Bill needs to be moved by May 23.
Tuesday’s Headlines
News from up and down the Golden State....and really weird news out of D.C.
Should We Treat the Local Bus As a Basic Right?
There's a way of framing public transit that makes the bus a useful mobility tool for everyone: as a moving extension of the sidewalk network.