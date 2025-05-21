Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Bike highways, e-buses, and parking, oh my!

9:56 AM PDT on May 21, 2025

  • Momentum Excited About CA "Bike Highway" Bill, Currently in Suspension (Biking In LA)
  • Legislation to Delay E-Bus Mandate Aims to Help Rural Transit (SacBee)
  • Sales of Zero Emission Vehicles Slump in CA (Union-Tribune)
  • Muni Fares Going Up (SFExaminer)
  • San Diego Will Soon Charge to Park in Balboa Park (Union-Tribune)
  • Huntington Pushes Bikes, Vehicles, Off the Sand (LAT)
  • Belvedere Council Opposes Protected Bike Lanes (Ark Paper)
  • Shorter, More Frequent Trains a Plus for BART (SFGate)
  • U.S. Roads Amongst Most Dangerous in World (Asterisk)
  • L.A. Honors Malcolm X With Street Signs, Naming (ABC7Time Out)
  • DOGE Chaos: USDOT Ending Leases When Trump Orders Workers Back to Office (Politico Pro)
  • Caltrans Union Pushing Back on State Return to Work Order (SacBee)
  • Trump Cuts Leave CA More Vulnerable to Climate Disasters/Fires (SacBee)
  • Former "Jeopardy" Champion and Host Ken Jennings Doing Video Series for Community Transit.

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

