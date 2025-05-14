Banners Over Freeways Across the State Tell Newsom to Fund Transit

As the state prepares to release a new draft budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, advocates across the state have taken to the streets to demand more transit funding. Well, over the streets to be more exact.

Yesterday, advocates in a dozen cities unfurled banners on freeway overpasses with a simple message to the governor, state transit funding needs to be preserved and even expanded in this year’s budget. It’s no secret that the state faces some tough decisions, but that is not an excuse to cut funding for transit even as some transit operators face a “fiscal cliff” next year. If you would like to let the governor know your feelings on transportation funding, you can click here to send a letter directly.

A list of all the banner drop locations can be found at the bottom of this post.

“Public transportation is vital to California’s economy, the fourth largest in the world, and yet financial support from the State of California for transportation operations is a fraction of what it is in other states,” said Eli Lipmen of Move California. “We are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to make public transportation a budget priority: for our economy, public health, affordability, poverty alleviation, and reliability.”

Bridge over the 101, just West of the 405 interchange. Photo: Fund California Public Transit

Advocates estimate that transit agencies will need roughly $2 billion in state subsidies to maintain operations throughout the next fiscal year, much of that in the Bay Area and rural portions of the state. For their part, political leaders and transit agencies are planning a ballot measure to fill the Bay Area deficit in the long term, but voters won’t have a chance to directly save themselves until 2026.

“It is great to see transit supporters all around this large state raising up the need to keep transit running and demanding that Governor Newsom lead,” said Adina Levin, Executive Director, Seamless Bay Area.

“California's cost of living is among the highest in the country; transportation is the second highest household cost and public transit is essential for the affordability of housing, the highest household cost. Keeping transit running is essential for California's cost of living and for keeping to our climate goals.”

Vine trail overpass over Highway 29. Image: Fund California Public Transit

Earlier this year, advocates wrote to the legislature and governor pointing out that the state has lost its federal partner in expanding access to electric vehicles. If the state is going to make its Greenhouse Gas reduction goals, it’s going to need to reinvest in transit, walking, and bicycling as a reliance on more people buying electric vehicles to clean the air may no longer be feasible.

"Amid our affordability crisis and our climate crisis, it's essential that California invests in transit so millions more people have an easier time switching to riding transit. When people have access to abundant, affordable, and frequent transit they are protected from ever rising car-ownership costs and they pollute less,” writes Carter Lavin with the Transbay Coalition. “We need to save the transit we've got and significantly expand it, and that takes funding.”

Arcata - 14th St Overpass over US-101

Berkeley - I-580 Berkeley pedestrian overpass

Davis - Pole Line Road over I-80

Hayward - W Winton Ave over I-880

Los Angeles - Los Angeles St. over US-101

Martinez - Glacier Drive overpass over Route 4

Napa - Vine trail overpass over Highway 29

Santa Cruz - La Fonda Ave over Highway 1

San Carlos - Holly Street of US-101

San Fernando Valley - 405/101 Interchange

San Francisco - Utah/18th st ped bridge over US-101

San Jose - Bascom Ave over I-280