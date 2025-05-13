- Mixed Reaction to Newsom's Encampment Ban (Daily News, Examiner, SacBee)
- BART Shutdown Highlights Fragility of Bay Area Transit (CBSNews)
- Update on Valencia's New Bike Lanes (Axios)
- LA Metro Will Break Ground on NoHo-Pasadena BRT in June (Outlook News)
- Global Warming Killing Central Valley's Cherry Crop (Fresno Bee)
- Lower Priced Housing, Higher Wages Are Key to Fixing CA (Register)
- Rent IS Falling in Some Places (Union-Trib)
- Brookings: Feds Should Move to Housing-Style Block Grants for Transpo
- Spray Painting Someone's Tesla Is Vandalism, Not Domestic Terrorism (SacBee)
The Newsom encampment ban was the big story yesterday, but there's something chilling about how the high heats are killing the cherry crop in the Central Valley.
Call to Action: It’s Time to Finish Valencia’s Protected Bike Lanes
Valencia finally has its protected bike lanes... mostly. It's time to finish the job.
Wiener’s Controversial Legislation to Upzone Near Transit Keeps Moving with One Major Change
Just because it's moving, doesn't mean it's not still controversial...
Beach Streets West Long Beach – Open Thread
Long Beach's first West LB Beach Streets saw thousands of people take to the car-free streets, mostly via bicycle, but also many on foot, skates, scooters, and more
