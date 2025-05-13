Skip to Content
The Newsom encampment ban was the big story yesterday, but there's something chilling about how the high heats are killing the cherry crop in the Central Valley.

7:37 AM PDT on May 13, 2025

  • Mixed Reaction to Newsom's Encampment Ban (Daily News, Examiner, SacBee)
  • BART Shutdown Highlights Fragility of Bay Area Transit (CBSNews)
  • Update on Valencia's New Bike Lanes (Axios)
  • LA Metro Will Break Ground on NoHo-Pasadena BRT in June (Outlook News)
  • Global Warming Killing Central Valley's Cherry Crop (Fresno Bee)
  • Lower Priced Housing, Higher Wages Are Key to Fixing CA (Register)
  • Rent IS Falling in Some Places (Union-Trib)
  • Brookings: Feds Should Move to Housing-Style Block Grants for Transpo
  • Spray Painting Someone's Tesla Is Vandalism, Not Domestic Terrorism (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

