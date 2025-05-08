First OC Streetcar Arrives

In late April, the Orange County Transportation Agency took delivery of the first railcar that will operate on the OC Streetcar line. The new rail line, extending from Santa Ana to Garden Grove, is now anticipated to open in spring of 2026.

OC Streetcar route map

The $649 million 4.1-mile light rail line will run mainly on-street on Santa Ana Boulevard. Though, for a little over a mile on the western end, the line will operate in a former Pacific Electric rail right-of-way. The east terminus of the OC Streetcar is the Santa Ana train station, which serves Amtrak, Metrolink, and numerous public and private bus services.

OC Streetcar construction got underway in 2018. As many large-scale transportation projects do, it hit a few snags resulting in cost increase and schedule delay. Construction is now 92 percent complete.

See plenty of construction photos at earlier Streetsblog CA coverage from last June and December.

Last week's delivery is the first of eight railcars. The vehicles are manufactured by Siemens Mobility in Sacramento. Some specifics on the Siemens S700 vehicle per OCTA:

It is 90 feet long and weighs just over 100,000 pounds

It is designed to carry up to 211 passengers, including 62 seated and 149 standing

It meets ADA requirements, including featuring 70 percent wheelchair-accessible low-floor area

Its maximum operating speed is 44 mph, which it will do in the PE rail right-of-way at the east end of its route

First OC Streetcar vehicle - photo via OCTA

OCTA is doing some final modification of the railcars before beginning testing. Testing will start in the PE right-of-way in a few weeks.

