Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

First OC Streetcar Arrives

The $649 million 4.1-mile OC Streetcar light rail line is 92 percent complete, and now anticipated to open in spring 2026

11:33 AM PDT on May 8, 2025

OC Streetcar vehicle delivery – image via OCTA video

In late April, the Orange County Transportation Agency took delivery of the first railcar that will operate on the OC Streetcar line. The new rail line, extending from Santa Ana to Garden Grove, is now anticipated to open in spring of 2026.

OC Streetcar route map

The $649 million 4.1-mile light rail line will run mainly on-street on Santa Ana Boulevard. Though, for a little over a mile on the western end, the line will operate in a former Pacific Electric rail right-of-way. The east terminus of the OC Streetcar is the Santa Ana train station, which serves Amtrak, Metrolink, and numerous public and private bus services.

OC Streetcar construction got underway in 2018. As many large-scale transportation projects do, it hit a few snags resulting in cost increase and schedule delay. Construction is now 92 percent complete.

See plenty of construction photos at earlier Streetsblog CA coverage from last June and December.

Last week's delivery is the first of eight railcars. The vehicles are manufactured by Siemens Mobility in Sacramento. Some specifics on the Siemens S700 vehicle per OCTA:

  • It is 90 feet long and weighs just over 100,000 pounds
  • It is designed to carry up to 211 passengers, including 62 seated and 149 standing
  • It meets ADA requirements, including featuring 70 percent wheelchair-accessible low-floor area
  • Its maximum operating speed is 44 mph, which it will do in the PE rail right-of-way at the east end of its route
First OC Streetcar vehicle - photo via OCTA

OCTA is doing some final modification of the railcars before beginning testing. Testing will start in the PE right-of-way in a few weeks.

Find more photos/videos/details of the new railcar at OC Streetcar Facebook, OCTA, OC Register, Mass Transit, Spectrum1, and LAist.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

California and Trump continue to spar and more news from up and down the state.

May 8, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: ‘Normal’ is Not Correct, Someone Died Here

After a crash, the debris is quickly cleaned up and everyone moves on (usually too quickly). But these two experts are asking us to all slow down.

May 8, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Metro Names Bill Scott as Chief of Police

Chief Scott and Metro leadership emphasized that keeping Metro transit safe would require a multi-faceted approach that included the deployment of officers as well as collaboration with the community, ambassadors, and service providers. "Sometimes enforcement is the answer," Scott said. "Sometimes it's not."

May 7, 2025
Streetsblog California

State Supreme Court Reinforces Rules that Cities Must Maintain Safe Roads

When Ty Whitehead was injured in a crash caused by a pothole in Oakland, it sparked an eight-year legal battle that is still being waged.

May 7, 2025
See all posts