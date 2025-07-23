Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

At least the last headline is groovy.

11:25 AM PDT on July 23, 2025

  • Daily Memo: ICE Still Kidnapping (L.A. Taco)
  • What To Do If ICE Stops You In Car, Bus, or Train (L.A. Taco)
  • San Diego Trains Businesses on How to Respond to Raids (Union-Trib)
  • Do Sanctuary Laws Help? (SacBee)
  • Freeway Project Leads to Local Road Closures (OC Register)
  • China Improving HSR While U.S. Kneecaps California Project (InterestingEngineering)
  • Pickleball Courts in Clovis (Fresno Bee)
  • Baseball in Long Beach (LB Post)
  • Ped. Bridges in Anaheim (OC Register)
  • The BUILD/TIGER Grants Used to Fund Transit. Now They Fund Highways. (Streetsblog USA)
  • New E-scooter Can Go 100 MPH (Futurism)
  • AMTRAK Doesn't Always Meet Needs of Disabled Riders (NPR)
  • More on Psychedelic, Grateful Dead Buses (SFistKQED)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

Bicycle Parking

CalBike Insider: Updating Bike Parking in Green Building Codes

"CalBike and 17 of our local partners submitted a letter to the California Building Standards Commission, which is updating California’s Green Building Standards Code."

July 23, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoScooters

Scooterist Kills Pedestrian on Market Street

Advocates mourn tragedy and remind people of the hierarchy of street users.

July 22, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

ICE Terror Depressed Overall Metro Ridership in June

Even with the new connectivity and LAX station - and the highest ridership month in the three years the K Line has been open - ICE's dehumanizing raids significantly depressed ridership across the Metro system.

July 22, 2025
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

Commentary: It’s Clear We’re Going It Alone on High Speed Rail

I guess it's up to us.

July 22, 2025
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

Big news day!

July 22, 2025
Streetsblog USAFederal Policy

A Reform Advocate’s Cheat Sheet to the Next Surface Transportation Reauthorization

A complete timeline of our coverage of the next surface transportation reauthorization, all in one place.

July 21, 2025
