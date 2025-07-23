- Daily Memo: ICE Still Kidnapping (L.A. Taco)
- What To Do If ICE Stops You In Car, Bus, or Train (L.A. Taco)
- San Diego Trains Businesses on How to Respond to Raids (Union-Trib)
- Do Sanctuary Laws Help? (SacBee)
- Freeway Project Leads to Local Road Closures (OC Register)
- China Improving HSR While U.S. Kneecaps California Project (InterestingEngineering)
- Pickleball Courts in Clovis (Fresno Bee)
- Baseball in Long Beach (LB Post)
- Ped. Bridges in Anaheim (OC Register)
- The BUILD/TIGER Grants Used to Fund Transit. Now They Fund Highways. (Streetsblog USA)
- New E-scooter Can Go 100 MPH (Futurism)
- AMTRAK Doesn't Always Meet Needs of Disabled Riders (NPR)
- More on Psychedelic, Grateful Dead Buses (SFist, KQED)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
At least the last headline is groovy.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
CalBike Insider: Updating Bike Parking in Green Building Codes
"CalBike and 17 of our local partners submitted a letter to the California Building Standards Commission, which is updating California’s Green Building Standards Code."
Scooterist Kills Pedestrian on Market Street
Advocates mourn tragedy and remind people of the hierarchy of street users.
ICE Terror Depressed Overall Metro Ridership in June
Even with the new connectivity and LAX station - and the highest ridership month in the three years the K Line has been open - ICE's dehumanizing raids significantly depressed ridership across the Metro system.
Commentary: It’s Clear We’re Going It Alone on High Speed Rail
I guess it's up to us.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Big news day!
A Reform Advocate’s Cheat Sheet to the Next Surface Transportation Reauthorization
A complete timeline of our coverage of the next surface transportation reauthorization, all in one place.