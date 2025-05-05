Legislative Update as of May 5, 2025

Readers of Streetsblog that have gotten used to our legislative updates over the past decade will notice a few format changes. This update is doing the bills in order of their bill number instead of by type of legislation and only covers legislation that we've previously covered.

If you like, don't like it, want Streetsblog to go back to the old way, or have any other suggestions, please let me know at damien@streetsblog.org. We're more than happy to tinker with the presentation.

AB 366, Ignition interlock devices

AB 366 would extend the operation of these provisions indefinitely and would repeal related reporting requirements. It has been sent to the Public Safety committee. It hasn’t yet received a hearing. Read more.

AB 394, Transit Safety Bill

AB 394 which would expand existing legal protections offered to riders and transit operators by strengthening penalties for assaults against transit employees, broaden enforcement against trespassing on transit systems, and empower courts to issue prohibition orders restricting access to individuals convicted of violent offenses against transit workers has been sent to the appropriations committee. The bill has previously been moved by the Judiciary and Public Safety committees. Read more.

A.B. 697, Protected species: authorized take: State Route 37 improvements

A.B. 697 would allow for the construction of additional travel lanes on State Route 37 between Vallejo and State Route 121 in Sonoma County despite the project area running through protected habitats and wetlands passed the Assembly Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee. It has been referred to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

AB 891, The Quick Build Bill

A.B. 891 which would allow Caltrans to utilize quick build planning on state highways to quickly address safety issues was placed in suspension. Read more.

AB 939 The Safe, Sustainable, Traffic-Reducing Transportation Bond Act of 2026

AB 939 which would place a bond on the November 3, 2026 statewide ballot to fund sustainable transportation throughout California has been sent to the Assembly Transportation Committee and has not received a hearing or a vote. Read more.

AB 954, The Bike Highways Bill

AB 954 which would create two regional bikeway network pilots, testing the impact of bike highways on transportation mode shift was placed in suspension. Read more.

SB 71, California Environmental Quality Act: exemptions: transit projects.

SB 71 which would streamline the state-mandated environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for public transportation and bike and pedestrian infrastructure projects that reduce car dependency was placed in suspension. Read more.

SB 79, Local government land: public transit use: housing development: transit-oriented development

SB 79 which would allow transit agencies to be exempt from local zoning on land they own and speed-up the permitting process within a half-mile of transit has passed the Senate Committees on Housing and Local Government. A hearing at the Senate Appropriations Committee is scheduled for next Monday, May 12. Read more.

SB 222, Climate Disasters, Civil Actions

SB 222 which would allow victims of climate disasters their insurers or the California FAIR Plan to sue oil companies to recoup losses was originally defeated in the Senate Judiciary Committee, but a later vote was made to allow for “reconsideration” of the bill at a later date. Read more.

SB 445, Transportation: planning: complete streets facilities: sustainable transportation projects

S.B. 445 which would create deadlines on local governments, special districts, telecommunications companies, and public and private utilities to comply with permitting processes so that the process will not be extended while local governments barter for concessions has passed the Senate Transportation Committee. A hearing at the Appropriations Committee was scheduled for earlier today (full coverage coming later this week.)

SB 601, California Freshwater

S.B. 601 would restore state-level protections to California’s freshwater that used to exist under federal law. The bill has passed the Senate Environmental Quality and Judiciary committees and is waiting for a vote in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Read more.