Wednesday’s Headlines

Some rollbacks in Oakland and Carlsbad. New traffic calming in SF. And much more...

9:35 AM PDT on July 30, 2025

  • Outer Sunset Gets Speed Bumps in SF (NBCBayArea)
  • Part of Grand Avenue Won't Get Protected Bike Lane (Oaklandside)
  • Carlsbad Shrinks Traffic Circle Plan for Barrio from 5 to 1 (Union-Tribune)
  • Train Crossing Needed Repair in Sac. It Got It. (SacBee)
  • Fresno's New Program for Street Vendors Is Confusing (FresnoBee)
  • Despite Bass' Pledge LAPD Does Help ICE (LAT)
  • Trump Wants More Layoffs at USDOT (Politico)
  • Lacking Permit, Tesla Robotaxis Are Really Just Taxis with Human Drivers and Everything (Jalopnik)
  • Can An Unmarked Patrol Car Pull You Over? (SacBee)
    • Yes

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

Traffic Calming

Eyes on the Street: Pretty Unsafe for a Bikeway, Yeah?

We suspect the signs won’t stay up - they are too clearly NOT official - even though they provide an important warning for bike riders. 

Damien Newton and "Melanie C."
July 30, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Shifting Gears to Urban Bike Delivery

Bikes can revolutionize delivery in urban areas. A new report outlines how policymakers can spur them in their communities.

July 29, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoBike Advocacy

Bike East Bay Lists Incremental Victories

From Antioch to Oakland, advocates are making slow but steady headway that's sometimes eclipsed by the showier projects.

July 29, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Rosemead Now Offers Zero Emission Microtransit

The service operates within city limits, but offers further rides for older and disabled riders.

July 29, 2025
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

New protected bike lanes in Long Beach and Oakland....less protected bike lanes in Vista.

July 29, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

What Will It Take To Give Victims and Advocates a Voice at US DOT?

A new bill would put a dedicated "roadway safety advocate" in the halls of US DOT — and you can support it right now.

July 28, 2025
