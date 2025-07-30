- Outer Sunset Gets Speed Bumps in SF (NBCBayArea)
- Part of Grand Avenue Won't Get Protected Bike Lane (Oaklandside)
- Carlsbad Shrinks Traffic Circle Plan for Barrio from 5 to 1 (Union-Tribune)
- Train Crossing Needed Repair in Sac. It Got It. (SacBee)
- Fresno's New Program for Street Vendors Is Confusing (FresnoBee)
- Despite Bass' Pledge LAPD Does Help ICE (LAT)
- Trump Wants More Layoffs at USDOT (Politico)
- Lacking Permit, Tesla Robotaxis Are Really Just Taxis with Human Drivers and Everything (Jalopnik)
- Can An Unmarked Patrol Car Pull You Over? (SacBee)
- Yes
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Some rollbacks in Oakland and Carlsbad. New traffic calming in SF. And much more...
