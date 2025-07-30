Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Traffic Calming

Eyes on the Street: Pretty Unsafe for a Bikeway, Yeah?

We suspect the signs won’t stay up - they are too clearly NOT official - even though they provide an important warning for bike riders. 

By Damien Newton and "Melanie C."

12:59 PM PDT on July 30, 2025

Streetsblog reader “Melanie C from Berkeley” sent along the above picture of some snarky new traffic signage that showed up at Alcatraz and King St. in Berkeley that we assume was not placed by the city. 

“CROSS TRAFFIC DOES NOT STOP,” the sign warns. This is useful information for bike riders making their way along King St., one of the city’s Bicycle Boulevards and a major cross-town route for riders moving between Oakland and Berkeley. A sign like this should have been installed by the city.

But it doesn’t look like a city job. The sign continues, in a smaller font: “Pretty unsafe for a bikeway, yeah? Someone make a petition or something.”

Well, okay. About what, though? Both the city’s bike plan and its pedestrian plan acknowledge that this active crossing can be a problem for bike riders and pedestrians. A quick google review of traffic crashes in the area show a couple of recent ones along Alcatraz nearby. In January, a 66-year-old female pedestrian died after being struck by a red Chevrolet Bolt on Alcatraz while turning onto Ada Street. In August 2024, a male hit-and-run driver hit a child in a stroller at the intersection of Alcatraz and Dover Street before fleeing the scene. The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

The city did make some improvements: a few years ago, the crosswalk was repainted and flashing beacons were added. (But Curry - erm…I mean Melanie C - points out that in the photo one can clearly see that bike riders can’t reach the beg button to activate the flashing beacon.) 

Other proposed improvements include the addition of a median refuge and a hardened center line as well as an upgraded bike lane on Alcatraz. But that’s just on paper at this point. And there are no plans to make this a four-way stop. Would that be the subject of the petition this sign maker wants someone else to make?

Melanie comments, “Are there more of these signs? I haven’t noticed any, but there are other two-way stops along the bikeways.” If you see more of these signs, or any guerilla traffic safety signage, send them along to damien@streetsblog.org.

We suspect the signs won’t stay up - they are too clearly NOT official - even though they provide an important warning for bike riders. 

It just strikes us as strange that someone went to all the trouble of printing and installing them, and then seems willing to wait for someone else to “make a petition or something.”

In case it wasn't clear, Melanie Curry contributed A LOT to this story.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Some rollbacks in Oakland and Carlsbad. New traffic calming in SF. And much more...

July 30, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Shifting Gears to Urban Bike Delivery

Bikes can revolutionize delivery in urban areas. A new report outlines how policymakers can spur them in their communities.

July 29, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoBike Advocacy

Bike East Bay Lists Incremental Victories

From Antioch to Oakland, advocates are making slow but steady headway that's sometimes eclipsed by the showier projects.

July 29, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Rosemead Now Offers Zero Emission Microtransit

The service operates within city limits, but offers further rides for older and disabled riders.

July 29, 2025
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

New protected bike lanes in Long Beach and Oakland....less protected bike lanes in Vista.

July 29, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

What Will It Take To Give Victims and Advocates a Voice at US DOT?

A new bill would put a dedicated "roadway safety advocate" in the halls of US DOT — and you can support it right now.

July 28, 2025
See all posts