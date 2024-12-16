Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

New Video Shows Future CA High-Speed Rail Connection to Southern California

Four-minute CA High-Speed Rail Authority video explains Palmdale to Burbank alignment, plus connection from Burbank into downtown L.A. Union Station

1:49 PM PST on December 16, 2024

New CA High-Speed Rail Southern California alignment explainer video

The California High-Speed Rail Authority just released a video showing how the state's under-construction high-speed rail project is planned to connect into Burbank and Los Angeles. The four-minute video is focused on the Palmdale to Burbank project section; it also includes how trains will get from Burbank into L.A. Union Station, featuring visualizations of future Union Station run-through tracks.

CAHSRA approved its Palmdale to Burbank alignment plan in June. This 38-mile stretch was the final section approved for future operations between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Map of CA High-Speed Rail Authority Palmdale to Burbank section - via approved Environmental Impact Report

After studying several possible alignments, CAHSRA decided on a "refined SR-14" alternative, which roughly follows Highway 14 south of Palmdale. Getting through the San Gabriel Mountains was never going to easy or cheap. The alternative selected includes four major tunnels - two of them more than a dozen miles long - and several elevated viaduct structures in North L.A. County.

Watch the CAHSRA video to get informed about the future high-speed rail plan for Southern California.

Union Station run-through tracks - via CAHSRA video

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Advocacy

America Walks Community Change Grant Applications for 2024 Are Open

America Walks organizes the annual Community Change Grants program to support organizations working to make walking safer and more inviting.

December 16, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Bay Area transit gets new wayfinding; Will LA Mayor choose a rep from SFV for the Metro board? Supreme Court to consider lawsuit about CA emission standards; More

December 16, 2024
Safety

California Bicycle Advocates Call on Elected Leaders to Protect E-Bike Riders by Curbing Illegal Electric Motorcycles

The California Bicycle Coalition and partners urge leaders to focus on the real threats to safety, and stop hampering the adoption of e-bikes

December 16, 2024
Streetsblog USAStreetsblog California

Study: Depending on Cars Does Make Some People Happier … to a Point

Survey says: it's complicated. And sustainable transportation advocates should take notice.

December 16, 2024
See all posts