New Video Shows Future CA High-Speed Rail Connection to Southern California

The California High-Speed Rail Authority just released a video showing how the state's under-construction high-speed rail project is planned to connect into Burbank and Los Angeles. The four-minute video is focused on the Palmdale to Burbank project section; it also includes how trains will get from Burbank into L.A. Union Station, featuring visualizations of future Union Station run-through tracks.

CAHSRA approved its Palmdale to Burbank alignment plan in June. This 38-mile stretch was the final section approved for future operations between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Map of CA High-Speed Rail Authority Palmdale to Burbank section - via approved Environmental Impact Report

After studying several possible alignments, CAHSRA decided on a "refined SR-14" alternative, which roughly follows Highway 14 south of Palmdale. Getting through the San Gabriel Mountains was never going to easy or cheap. The alternative selected includes four major tunnels - two of them more than a dozen miles long - and several elevated viaduct structures in North L.A. County.

Watch the CAHSRA video to get informed about the future high-speed rail plan for Southern California.