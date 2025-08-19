Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Steps forwards and backwards in Sacramento.

9:57 AM PDT on August 19, 2025

  • Judge OK's I-80 Widening/Enviro Disaster in Yolo (SacBee)
  • Sacramento Thinking About Giving Peds a Head Start (SacBee)
  • More on Lawsuit to Stop SMART Bike Path (MarinIJ)
  • The Los Angeles Times Ranks Area's Worst Freeways
  • Competing State/Local Legislation on Dodgers Gondola (Daily News)
  • Commentary: Fund Transit with Big Business Tax, Not Sales Tax (SFChron)
  • Dems, Reps, Ready for Redistricting Fight (SacBee)
  • Here's How Seats Would Change in Central Valley (Fresno Bee)
  • Here's How Seats Would Change in Orange County (OC Register)
  • ICE Snatches Cyclist, Leaves Bike on Side of Road (Nerd Stash)
  • Video Captures ICE Raids at Car Washes (LB Post)
  • San Diego/Cornado Ferry Goes Electric (Union-Trib)
  • Tesla's "Self-Driving" Tech on Trial (LAT)
  • How to Keep Safe in Heat Wave (OC Register)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Freeway Widenings

Judge Blasts, Approves, I-80 Causeway Widening Between Davis and Sacramento

Caltrans wins. The environment loses.

August 19, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Opinion: Too-Fast Riders Could Be The Downfall of E-Bike Culture

Out-of-class e-bikes are getting faster and more dangerous. How will it impact the image of slow-speed, pedal-assist vehicles — or even the faster riders who are responsibly sharing the road with cars?

August 18, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

CicLAvia Culver City Venice – Open Thread

L.A. City and Culver City joined forces to open miles of westside streets to people on foot, bike, skates, scooter, wheelchair and more. The event route extended 6.75 miles from Venice Beach to downtown Culver City.

August 18, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

Short Sunset Dunes Update

What's new and what's next for San Francisco's newest park?

August 18, 2025
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

A lot happened over the weekend!

August 18, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Advocates: Here’s What to Tell The Feds You Want From the Next Big Transportation Bill

You only have two more days to comment on the next surface transportation bill (the biggie!). So here are some thoughts about what you should say.

August 17, 2025
See all posts