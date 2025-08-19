Tuesday’s Headlines

- Judge OK's I-80 Widening/Enviro Disaster in Yolo (SacBee)
- Sacramento Thinking About Giving Peds a Head Start (SacBee)
- More on Lawsuit to Stop SMART Bike Path (MarinIJ)
- The Los Angeles Times Ranks Area's Worst Freeways
- Competing State/Local Legislation on Dodgers Gondola (Daily News)
- Commentary: Fund Transit with Big Business Tax, Not Sales Tax (SFChron)
- Dems, Reps, Ready for Redistricting Fight (SacBee)
- Here's How Seats Would Change in Central Valley (Fresno Bee)
- Here's How Seats Would Change in Orange County (OC Register)
- ICE Snatches Cyclist, Leaves Bike on Side of Road (Nerd Stash)
- Video Captures ICE Raids at Car Washes (LB Post)
- San Diego/Cornado Ferry Goes Electric (Union-Trib)
- Tesla's "Self-Driving" Tech on Trial (LAT)
- How to Keep Safe in Heat Wave (OC Register)
Steps forwards and backwards in Sacramento.
Judge Blasts, Approves, I-80 Causeway Widening Between Davis and Sacramento
Caltrans wins. The environment loses.
Opinion: Too-Fast Riders Could Be The Downfall of E-Bike Culture
Out-of-class e-bikes are getting faster and more dangerous. How will it impact the image of slow-speed, pedal-assist vehicles — or even the faster riders who are responsibly sharing the road with cars?
CicLAvia Culver City Venice – Open Thread
L.A. City and Culver City joined forces to open miles of westside streets to people on foot, bike, skates, scooter, wheelchair and more. The event route extended 6.75 miles from Venice Beach to downtown Culver City.
Short Sunset Dunes Update
What's new and what's next for San Francisco's newest park?
Monday’s Headlines
A lot happened over the weekend!
Advocates: Here’s What to Tell The Feds You Want From the Next Big Transportation Bill
You only have two more days to comment on the next surface transportation bill (the biggie!). So here are some thoughts about what you should say.