Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Advocacy

America Walks Community Change Grant Applications for 2024 Are Open

America Walks organizes the annual Community Change Grants program to support organizations working to make walking safer and more inviting.

1:36 PM PST on December 16, 2024

America Walks organizes the annual Community Change Grants program to support organizations working to make walking safer and more inviting. These are small mini grants of $2,000 each for community-led projects that help foster walking. Nonprofits (501c3), schools, libraries, public offices, and other organizations working with nonprofits are eligible to apply.

This year's program - applications are due January 17 - will award six small grants for projects related to creating healthy, active, and engaged places to live, work, and play. An additional fifteen grants, funded by General Motors, will be available for projects that either engage General Motors employees or are located in a community with a primary GM facility.

In California, that includes Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga.

Past grant recipients have added crosswalks, created community walking paths, built signed walking "networks," added benches along walking routes, supported youth cycling and running clubs, and installed bike racks. Examples include a story walk created near a children's library in Central Arkansas, which led to a larger effort to improve walking safety in the nearby community. Another was the creation of an "equity walk" around Takoma Park, Maryland, with community stations designed to get participants thinking and talking about equity while they walk around town.

In California in 2023, the Seacliff Improvement Association received a grant to assess pedestrian and bicycle safety concerns in Aptos, using surveys and social media to reach out to local residents.

The grants are supported by America Walks, the Centers for Disease Control, and General Motors. The CDC also invites people to join their Active People, Healthy Nation initiative, a national movement to support the goal of increasing physical activity in the United States.

Grant applications are available here. The deadline is January 17.

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

New Video Shows Future CA High-Speed Rail Connection to Southern California

Four-minute CA High-Speed Rail Authority video explains Palmdale to Burbank alignment, plus connection from Burbank into downtown L.A. Union Station

December 16, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Bay Area transit gets new wayfinding; Will LA Mayor choose a rep from SFV for the Metro board? Supreme Court to consider lawsuit about CA emission standards; More

December 16, 2024
Safety

California Bicycle Advocates Call on Elected Leaders to Protect E-Bike Riders by Curbing Illegal Electric Motorcycles

The California Bicycle Coalition and partners urge leaders to focus on the real threats to safety, and stop hampering the adoption of e-bikes

December 16, 2024
Streetsblog USAStreetsblog California

Study: Depending on Cars Does Make Some People Happier … to a Point

Survey says: it's complicated. And sustainable transportation advocates should take notice.

December 16, 2024
See all posts