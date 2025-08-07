- Caltrans Thinks Cyclists Want to Ride Alongside Freeways? (ABC7)
- ICE Damaging L.A. Economy (KABC)
- ICE Arrests People Looking for Work (OC Register)
- Metro To Release Nipsey Hussle TAP Cards (KTLA)
- LAUSD Increasing Electric Bus Fleet (LAist)
- Zoox Driverless Car Gets Clearances from Feds (EastBayTimes, theVerge)
- FEMA Will Pay for Fixes to Damaged Beachfront Bike Path in LA County (Biking In LA)
- Is Making People Dependent on Smart Phones Repeating the Mistake of Making People Dependent on Cars? (NextCity)
- If EPA Pulls Back on Climate Regs, Does It Mean States Can Do More? (E&E News)
- It's Really Hot (LAT, SacBee)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Tired of seeing ICE in the headlines? So am I.
