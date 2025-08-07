Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Tired of seeing ICE in the headlines? So am I.

9:53 AM PDT on August 7, 2025

  • Caltrans Thinks Cyclists Want to Ride Alongside Freeways? (ABC7)
  • ICE Damaging L.A. Economy (KABC)
  • ICE Arrests People Looking for Work (OC Register)
  • Metro To Release Nipsey Hussle TAP Cards (KTLA)
  • LAUSD Increasing Electric Bus Fleet (LAist)
  • Zoox Driverless Car Gets Clearances from Feds (EastBayTimestheVerge)
  • FEMA Will Pay for Fixes to Damaged Beachfront Bike Path in LA County (Biking In LA)
  • Is Making People Dependent on Smart Phones Repeating the Mistake of Making People Dependent on Cars? (NextCity)
  • If EPA Pulls Back on Climate Regs, Does It Mean States Can Do More? (E&E News)
  • It's Really Hot (LATSacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USABicycling

This Company Wants to Help More Americans Buy Used E-Bikes

Trade wars in Washington are having a chilling effect on the U.S. bike market. Could selling more used cycles fill the gap?

August 6, 2025
Streetsblog California

Streetsbloggers and Yolobus Step Up to Provide Clear Ways to Take Transit to See the A’s

Looking to see the A's in West Sacramento? This article has the links and maps to plan your trip on bus or rail.

August 6, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Even though LA voters passed a law requiring the city to paint crosswalks, bike lanes, and bus lanes, residents still have to paint their own crosswalks.

August 6, 2025
Streetsblog USACanada

Northern Disclosure: Canada’s Road Laws Could Help Save U.S. Lives

The U.S. would be safer if we implemented some of Canada's most common roadway laws — but the politics are complicated.

August 5, 2025
Highway Repair

Governor Signs “Slow Down, Move Over” Law Creating Protections for Stranded Motorists

August 5, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

South Bay Pauses Planned Metro/Caltrans 405 Freeway Widening

Metro suggested that that the South Bay Cities Council of Governments be responsible for a 405 Freeway project cost overruns. The SBCCOG board declined.

August 5, 2025
See all posts