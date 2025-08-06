Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Even though LA voters passed a law requiring the city to paint crosswalks, bike lanes, and bus lanes, residents still have to paint their own crosswalks.

10:30 AM PDT on August 6, 2025

  • "Carpool Lane Stickers" Are About to Expire (Union-Trib)
  • Community Crosswalks In West L.A. and Ktown Raise Issues (LAT)
  • Muni to Increase Service on Some Downtown Bus Lines (SFChron)
  • More on Speed Cameras (KQED)
  • Carlsbad Looks to Lower Speed Limits (Union-Trib)
  • SaMo PD Data Shows Big Drop In Traffic Enforcement (SM Next)
  • La Jolla Residents Upset They Get Parking Tickets While Homeless Don't (Union-Trib)
  • Ford Hopes to Design New EV's in Long Beach (LB Post)
  • Correlation Between Spending More Time at Home and Walking Quickly in Public Spaces (WaPo, MITYale)
  • Trump's Tariffs Make Buses More Expensive. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Daily Memo Recaps Ongoing ICE Terror in SoCal (L.A. Taco)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

