- "Carpool Lane Stickers" Are About to Expire (Union-Trib)
- Community Crosswalks In West L.A. and Ktown Raise Issues (LAT)
- Muni to Increase Service on Some Downtown Bus Lines (SFChron)
- More on Speed Cameras (KQED)
- Carlsbad Looks to Lower Speed Limits (Union-Trib)
- SaMo PD Data Shows Big Drop In Traffic Enforcement (SM Next)
- La Jolla Residents Upset They Get Parking Tickets While Homeless Don't (Union-Trib)
- Ford Hopes to Design New EV's in Long Beach (LB Post)
- Correlation Between Spending More Time at Home and Walking Quickly in Public Spaces (WaPo, MIT, Yale)
- Trump's Tariffs Make Buses More Expensive. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Daily Memo Recaps Ongoing ICE Terror in SoCal (L.A. Taco)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Even though LA voters passed a law requiring the city to paint crosswalks, bike lanes, and bus lanes, residents still have to paint their own crosswalks.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Streetsbloggers and Yolobus Step Up to Provide Clear Ways to Take Transit to See the A’s
Looking to see the A's in West Sacramento? This article has the links and maps to plan your trip on bus or rail.
Northern Disclosure: Canada’s Road Laws Could Help Save U.S. Lives
The U.S. would be safer if we implemented some of Canada's most common roadway laws — but the politics are complicated.
South Bay Pauses Planned Metro/Caltrans 405 Freeway Widening
Metro suggested that that the South Bay Cities Council of Governments be responsible for a 405 Freeway project cost overruns. The SBCCOG board declined.
SFMTA Starts Issuing Speed Camera Fines
But speed cameras are just a start towards reducing serious crashes, say advocates.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Lots on speed cameras from SBSF and SBUSA, but there's plenty of other news from up and down the Golden State.