Monday’s Headlines

Local wins and federal challenges for transit; San Diego still looking for transit to airport; Too much solar power? More

8:13 AM PST on November 25, 2024

Creator: rawpixel.com / U.S. Department of Energy

  • Humboldt County voters deliver major wins for transit (Times Standard)
  • Bike, bus, and pedestrian improvements are winning votes in Los Angeles (Next City)
  • Transit's local successes and federal challenges (GovTech)
  • San Diego still looking for funding, exploring transit alternatives to airport (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • LA looking at alternatives for heavy rail in the San Fernando Valley (LA Business Journal)
  • Pasadena City Council to hold workshop on future of abandoned freeway right of way (Pasadena Star News)
  • Environmentalist walking from Canada to Mexico makes a stop to visit in Sebastopol (Sebastopol Times)
  • Disabled people who rely on ride-hail still face discrimination (AP News)
  • Housing champion Wicks takes on the energy transition (Politico)
  • CA governor Newsom promises rebates for EV purchases if Trump kills tax credit (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
  • US attorney charges Phillips 66 for illegal dumping in Carson (LA Times)
  • Too much solar power? Is that a joke? (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Safety

Applications for Two Complete Streets Safety Assessment Programs Now Open

UC Berkeley's SafeTREC programs train groups to assess bicycle and pedestrian safety in their communities and identify safety improvements. Agencies and community groups are encouraged to apply.

November 25, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesElection 2024

Interview with Culver City Councilmember-Elect Bubba Fish

"I'm an advocate at heart who has been entrusted with the honor of a lifetime to represent my city on City Council."

November 25, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Eyes on the Street: Horton Street Awesomeness

Emeryville's Horton Street sidewalk-level bike lane taking shape/almost completed. May we have some more please?

November 25, 2024
Streetsblog USAEnvironmental Justice

Should States Like Texas Be Allowed to Grade Their Own Highway Homework?

A carveout in federal law grants seven states authority to conduct their own environmental assessments on transportation projects. Texas abuses that power, advocates say.

November 25, 2024
