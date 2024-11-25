Monday’s Headlines

- Humboldt County voters deliver major wins for transit (Times Standard)
- Bike, bus, and pedestrian improvements are winning votes in Los Angeles (Next City)
- Transit's local successes and federal challenges (GovTech)
- San Diego still looking for funding, exploring transit alternatives to airport (San Diego Union Tribune)
- LA looking at alternatives for heavy rail in the San Fernando Valley (LA Business Journal)
- Pasadena City Council to hold workshop on future of abandoned freeway right of way (Pasadena Star News)
- Environmentalist walking from Canada to Mexico makes a stop to visit in Sebastopol (Sebastopol Times)
- Disabled people who rely on ride-hail still face discrimination (AP News)
- Housing champion Wicks takes on the energy transition (Politico)
- CA governor Newsom promises rebates for EV purchases if Trump kills tax credit (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- US attorney charges Phillips 66 for illegal dumping in Carson (LA Times)
- Too much solar power? Is that a joke? (LA Times)
