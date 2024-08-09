Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Train to Hollywood Bowl? Bay Area transit agencies syncing up schedules; Forest "offsets" are burning up; More

8:22 AM PDT on August 9, 2024

  • LA Metro set to approve K-line extension: LAX to Hollywood Bowl (LA Times)
  • Bay Area transit agencies are syncing up their schedules this month (Mass Transit, BART)
  • SF Muni finds more riders using it for recreation than commuting (SF Examiner)
  • "Do not drive" to Outside Lands (The Bay Link)
  • Bay Area Express Lanes are making more money than expected - and it's being spent on operating, enforcing the lanes (NBC)
  • Hwy 17 wildlife crossing is doing its job; More are coming in CA (Bay Nature)
  • Marin Transit looking to buy a lot to build an electric bus hub (Mass Transit)
  • Ridgecrest approves a plan to switch to electric buses - but it's just a plan they "have to" approve, not necessarily follow (The Daily Independent)
  • More on new High-Speed Rail Authority CEO (Fresno Bee)
  • City engineers use ingenuity to change streets to prevent sideshows (what about for pedestrian and bike safety?) (SF Standard)
  • What will it take to build California's EV infrastructure (KQED)
  • Newsom threatens to take away funding for cities that don't "solve" homelessness (by sending them elsewhere?) (LA Times)
  • Acres of forest that were supposed to be preserved as "offsets" for cap-and-trade are on fire (Politico)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoStreetsblog California

Commentary: ‘Concrete Now’ is a Chant All Advocates Need to Repeat

A tragedy in Philadelphia underscores the same safety and policy deficiencies seen in San Francisco... and a lot of other places

August 9, 2024
Streetsblog USAPedestrian Death

Friday Video: What It’s Like to Walk in Pedestrian-Unfriendly Florida

Advocates in the Sunshine State are casting daylight on the state's raging pedestrian safety crisis, and what it will take to finally stop the bloodshed.

August 9, 2024
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

CA High-Speed Rail Authority Appoints New CEO

Choudri brings 30 years of experience developing transportation infrastructure, including work on high-speed rail in France and Spain

August 8, 2024
Streetsblog USAU.S. DOT

‘Legacy Highways’ Are Some of Our Most Dangerous Stroads — And It’s Time to Fix Them, US DOT Says

States already have the money to retrofit their "orphan highways" to be safer for people outside cars — if they'd just put it to good use.

August 8, 2024
See all posts