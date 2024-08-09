Friday’s Headlines

- LA Metro set to approve K-line extension: LAX to Hollywood Bowl (LA Times)
- Bay Area transit agencies are syncing up their schedules this month (Mass Transit, BART)
- SF Muni finds more riders using it for recreation than commuting (SF Examiner)
- "Do not drive" to Outside Lands (The Bay Link)
- Bay Area Express Lanes are making more money than expected - and it's being spent on operating, enforcing the lanes (NBC)
- Hwy 17 wildlife crossing is doing its job; More are coming in CA (Bay Nature)
- Marin Transit looking to buy a lot to build an electric bus hub (Mass Transit)
- Ridgecrest approves a plan to switch to electric buses - but it's just a plan they "have to" approve, not necessarily follow (The Daily Independent)
- More on new High-Speed Rail Authority CEO (Fresno Bee)
- City engineers use ingenuity to change streets to prevent sideshows (what about for pedestrian and bike safety?) (SF Standard)
- What will it take to build California's EV infrastructure (KQED)
- Newsom threatens to take away funding for cities that don't "solve" homelessness (by sending them elsewhere?) (LA Times)
- Acres of forest that were supposed to be preserved as "offsets" for cap-and-trade are on fire (Politico)
