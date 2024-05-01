Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Bike Month begins; Transit dangers; Yolo causeway project "not air quality concern" and Sacramento gets an F in air quality; Universal basic income could get a lot of people off the streets; More

8:35 AM PDT on May 1, 2024

Image from Roman Holiday

  • What if LAX had great wayfinding? (Torched)
  • It's Bike Month! Santa Monica, for one, has a full calendar of events (Santa Monica Next)
  • How to start riding a bike to work (at UCSF)
  • Breaking down the rising costs for BART to San Jose (Pedestrian Observations)
  • Transit dangers are scaring away riders (Pasadena Star News)
  • Metro train collides with bus (AP)
  • Read the final EIR for LA Metro's Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2 - East LA to Lambert (The Source)
  • Ferry service between Sausalito and SF to be restored soon (SF Chronicle)
  • US EPA, FHWA determine that Yolo Causeway project is not of air quality concern (Davis Enterprise)
  • Air quality: Sacramento got an F (Sacramento Bee)
  • Oil industry knew its climate "strategies" wouldn't work (Washington Post)
  • After pause, Santa Cruz County Supervisors vote to accept grant for rail trail segments (KSBW, Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Universal basic income could get thousands off the streets (LA Times)
  • California's land-based climate solutions (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The ZEV transition is happening in California (Spectrum)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

