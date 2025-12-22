The Week (Plus) in Videos

As we head into our mini-hibernation, here are three videos from today and last week from Streetsblogs California and Los Angeles.
The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:
Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.
Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.
And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.
Last Monday - The Trump Administration argued in court that courts themselves had no jurisdiction on whether or not the federal government can, for made-up reasons, rescind grants awarded during previous administrations. Courts said that courts do, indeed, have that power.
Thursday - Streetsblog L.A. looks at L.A. City's newest way to avoid making its streets safe by pretending that street repaving is not actually repaving any more, but just "large asphalt repair."
Today - Damien just couldn't help himself. The thought of Tesla losing a lawsuit just filled him with holiday cheer.