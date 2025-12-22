The Week (Plus) in Videos

As we head into our mini-hibernation, here are three videos from today and last week from Streetsblogs California and Los Angeles.

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Last Monday - The Trump Administration argued in court that courts themselves had no jurisdiction on whether or not the federal government can, for made-up reasons, rescind grants awarded during previous administrations. Courts said that courts do, indeed, have that power.

@streetsblogcal California wins round one in their lawsuit to try and restore over $4 billion in high speed rail funds stolen by the Trump Admin. highspeedrail Trump transportationfunding lawsuit ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Thursday - Streetsblog L.A. looks at L.A. City's newest way to avoid making its streets safe by pretending that street repaving is not actually repaving any more, but just "large asphalt repair."

@streetsblogla8 L.A. City stopped fully resurfacing streets and instead is just doing what they call “large asphalt repair”. Why?? #largeasphaltrepair ♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Today - Damien just couldn't help himself. The thought of Tesla losing a lawsuit just filled him with holiday cheer.