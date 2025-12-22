Skip to Content
The Week (Plus) in Videos

The courts come through twice for California while Los Angeles plays word games to avoid making streets accessible and safe

3:00 PM PST on December 22, 2025

As we head into our mini-hibernation, here are three videos from today and last week from Streetsblogs California and Los Angeles.

Last Monday - The Trump Administration argued in court that courts themselves had no jurisdiction on whether or not the federal government can, for made-up reasons, rescind grants awarded during previous administrations. Courts said that courts do, indeed, have that power.

California wins round one in their lawsuit to try and restore over $4 billion in high speed rail funds stolen by the Trump Admin. highspeedrail Trump transportationfunding lawsuit

Thursday - Streetsblog L.A. looks at L.A. City's newest way to avoid making its streets safe by pretending that street repaving is not actually repaving any more, but just "large asphalt repair."

L.A. City stopped fully resurfacing streets and instead is just doing what they call “large asphalt repair”. Why?? #largeasphaltrepair

Today - Damien just couldn't help himself. The thought of Tesla losing a lawsuit just filled him with holiday cheer.

California judge rules Tesla is misleading people with self-driving claims. State gives Tesla a month to rebrand or stop selling and producing cars. #Tesla #californiadmv #ai

