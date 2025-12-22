- Road Safety in Sacramento Also Covered in Red Tape (SacBee)
- State Rules SaMo Councilmember, Who Works for Housing Advocacy Group, Conflicted on Housing Votes (SMDP)
- BART Fares Going Up (Berkeleyside)
- BART's On-Time Performance vs. Funding (SFStandard)
- Santa Clarita's Bike Park Opening "Early Next Year" (SC Signal)
- More on High Speed Rail Plans to Anaheim (LA Biz)
- Immigration Raids Crush Central Valley Job Base (Fresno Bee)
- NextCity Released a List of 2025's Top Transportation Stories
- Can I Get a Ticket for Rubbernecking a Crash? (Fresno Bee)
- Yes
- Pedestrian-Friendly Streets Are Vibrant Gathering Spaces (Urban Land)
- Waymo and the Power Outage (SFChron, SFGate, SFStandard, MissionLocal)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
It's not just L.A. that hides safety projects behind red tape.
The Week (Plus) in Videos
The courts come through twice for California while Los Angeles plays word games to avoid making streets accessible and safe
New Bill Would Help ‘REPAIR’ America’s Worst Infrastructure — By Reimagining It For People
The concept of "reconnecting communities" torn apart by federal infrastructure has come under fire by GOP leaders in Washington. This Senator says it's time to renew the program anyway — and more than triple its funding.
Study: International Blvd is Now Much Safer
Traffic calming infrastructure saves lives.
SGV Connect 144: Annual AMA with Foothill Transit
It's the most wonderful podcast of the year
Transit Provider and COG Could Be Headed to Court Over State Transit Funds in San Joaquin Valley
A wholly unique transit funding fight is taking place in the San Joaquin Valley.
Friday’s Headlines
A lot of highway news in today's stack, with some sadder news about the San Diego $100 billion transit plan.