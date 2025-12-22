Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

It's not just L.A. that hides safety projects behind red tape.

9:23 AM PST on December 22, 2025

Image: City of Santa Clarita

  • Road Safety in Sacramento Also Covered in Red Tape (SacBee)
  • State Rules SaMo Councilmember, Who Works for Housing Advocacy Group, Conflicted on Housing Votes (SMDP)
  • BART Fares Going Up (Berkeleyside)
  • BART's On-Time Performance vs. Funding (SFStandard)
  • Santa Clarita's Bike Park Opening "Early Next Year" (SC Signal)
  • More on High Speed Rail Plans to Anaheim (LA Biz)
  • Immigration Raids Crush Central Valley Job Base (Fresno Bee)
  • NextCity Released a List of 2025's Top Transportation Stories
  • Can I Get a Ticket for Rubbernecking a Crash? (Fresno Bee)
    • Yes
  • Pedestrian-Friendly Streets Are Vibrant Gathering Spaces (Urban Land)
  • Waymo and the Power Outage (SFChronSFGateSFStandardMissionLocal)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

