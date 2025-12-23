Pre-Holiday Headlines

This is our last headlines before the Holiday. We'll be on a very light publishing schedule until January 5.
- Fresno County Mayors OK Spending Plan in Road Tax Renewal (Fresno Bee)
- OC Streetcar Running Tests Ahead of Launch (OC Register)
- Waymo Still Struggling with School Buses (Jalopnik)
- Mayor Lurie Asks Waymo to Remove Cars During Outage (KTVU)
- Waymo will Make a True Emergency Much Worse (EastBayTimes)
- LAist Rides A Waymo On A Freeway
- LAT Lists Common Driver Bad Habits, Some Break Laws
- Our Benevolent Rulers Are Giant Hypocrites (NYT)
- Is American Transit Prepared for FIFA Fans? (Politico)
- How HSR Can Work in America (Forbes)
- New Year's Eve Fireworks Return to Sacramento (SacBee)