Pre-Holiday Headlines

I kept all the storm headlines out, but spoiler: it's going to rain a lot in the next couple of days. Also, Waymo!

9:37 AM PST on December 23, 2025

This is our last headlines before the Holiday. We'll be on a very light publishing schedule until January 5.

  • Fresno County Mayors OK Spending Plan in Road Tax Renewal (Fresno Bee)
  • OC Streetcar Running Tests Ahead of Launch (OC Register)
  • Waymo Still Struggling with School Buses (Jalopnik)
  • Mayor Lurie Asks Waymo to Remove Cars During Outage (KTVU)
  • Waymo will Make a True Emergency Much Worse (EastBayTimes)
  • LAist Rides A Waymo On A Freeway
  • LAT Lists Common Driver Bad Habits, Some Break Laws
  • Our Benevolent Rulers Are Giant Hypocrites (NYT)
  • Is American Transit Prepared for FIFA Fans? (Politico)
  • How HSR Can Work in America (Forbes)
  • New Year's Eve Fireworks Return to Sacramento (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Scofflaw Manufacturers Could Be The Downfall of E-bikes

If illegal e-motorcycles are the downfall of legitimate e-bikes, manufacturers and retailers should look themselves in the eye, not blame it on their customers.

Bob Mittelstaedt
December 23, 2025
Help Power Streetsblog California — and Join Our Podcast AMA With Me

Help us meet our EOY drive goal!

December 23, 2025
Watch Nick Andert’s 2025 So Cal Transit Update Video

Get up to speed on what has been happening, and what transit riders can expect in the coming decades.

December 22, 2025
The Week (Plus) in Videos

The courts come through twice for California while Los Angeles plays word games to avoid making streets accessible and safe

December 22, 2025
Monday’s Headlines

It's not just L.A. that hides safety projects behind red tape.

December 22, 2025
New Bill Would Help ‘REPAIR’ America’s Worst Infrastructure — By Reimagining It For People

The concept of "reconnecting communities" torn apart by federal infrastructure has come under fire by GOP leaders in Washington. This Senator says it's time to renew the program anyway — and more than triple its funding.

December 21, 2025
