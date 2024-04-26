CalBike Summit Roundup

As reported, the California Bicycle Coalition held its Bike Summit in San Diego last week. The biennial event featured a satisfying mix of talking, sharing ideas, nerding out on the details of design and policy, going on city walks and bike rides, and having a lot of conversations. San Diego's downtown skyline has grown since the last CalBike summit was held there nine years ago, and so has its bike network.

And although there is always more work to do, kudos to the city for what it has already built: protected bike lanes around downtown, a more connected bike network throughout the city, and progress on a two-way bikeway in Balboa Park that transforms the experience from a death-defying freeway ride to a bucolic sweep through the park. Participants even got to walk through the fenced-off, unfinished portion of that bikeway to see what it will be like in the near future.

There were far too many sessions to cover them all. Highlights included:

Jeanie Ward-Waller discussing best practices for California advocates ("get to know your Caltrans District Director")

Ward-Waller was also joined by CalBike Policy Director Jared Sanchez to talk about the Complete Streets bill currently making its way through the legislature

Issues faced by active seniors who want to bike ride, and how to make it safer for those who are nervous about dangerous streets

Community-based street safety strategies to replace traditional law enforcement in traffic stops

Best practices for all kinds of advocacy work

Lots of local examples of advocates and agencies working together, with bike rides to check out some of the facilities

Collecting data, evaluating change, and measuring success

Pictures below, many by Evan Dudley for CalBike, give a sense of the enthusiasm and engagement at the summit.

Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) addressed the gathering at a lunchtime plenary. Photo by Evan Dudley for CalBike.

CalBike board member Stephan Vance addresses attendees during a bike ride around the city. Photo by CalBike.

The audience at the summit was engaged and interested. Photo by Evan Dudley for CalBike.

San Diego bike group leaders discuss the way they use art in their advocacy work. From left: Chloe Lauer of the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition; Cynthia Tecson of Bikes del Pueblo; Freelance designer Daniel Rodriguez; Charlie Sears, founder of the Awarewolfs. Not visible: artist Ashlin Brock. Photo by Evan Dudley for CalBike.

Some of the art was displayed. Photo by Evan Dudley for CalBike.

The party spills out of the San Diego Bike Coalition's offices. Photo by Evan Dudley for CalBike.

From left, Olivia Ensign of Human Rights Watch, Haleema Bharoocha of the Anti Police Terror Project, Asiyahola Sankara from the ACLU, Justin Hu-Nguyen of Bike East Bay, and Tamika Butler discuss community centered street safety and the decarceration of safety enforcement. Photo by Evan Dudley for CalBike.

CalBike participants test the new bike lane through Balboa Park. Image: Melanie Curry

Checking out the unfinished bikeway through Balboa Park. Photo by CalBike

Mary Daval of Bike Culver City and Women on Bikes addresses the crowd. Photo by Evan Dudley for CalBike.

Parties do not dampen the conversations. Dani Lanis, a bike instructor Bike East Bay, right, describes something to Nancy Hernandez, Bike East Bay's education program co-manager. Photo by Evan Dudley for CalBike

Conversations continued. Photo by Evan Dudley for CalBike.

A San Diego curb-protected bike lane, with plane. Image: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog