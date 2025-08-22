Friday’s Headlines

- New HSR Report: They're Ready to Start Work Outside Central Valley (Fresno Bee)
- Glendale Lowering Speed Limits On 21 Street Segments (GNP, staff report)
- More on Turning Market Street in SF Back into a Traffic Sewer (Axios, Planetizen)
- How Muni Cuts are Impacting Ridership (SFChron)
- Less Free Parking, Longer Meter Hours in SD (Union-Trib)
- Yorba Linda Joins OC Trend: Cracking Down on E-Bikes (Voice of OC)
- Polls Show Tight Race at Start of Redistricting Campaign (SacBee)
- ICE Attacks Continue (L.A. Taco)
- Red States Losing Transpo. Cash to Trump's "Woke" Cuts Also (Politico)
- Heat Waves (LAT, OC Register, SF Chron)
CAHSR has decided the best response to federal mudslinging is to build, baby, build.
The Week in Short Video at Streetsblog California
SBCAL released four short videos this week.
Californians Continue to Love High-Speed Rail, Even if Republicans in Washington D.C. Don’t
High Speed Rail has only become a partisan in recent years. But under Trump, it's become hyper-partisan.
Advocates Outraged: ‘Car-Free’ Market Street Ends on Tuesday
In yet another betrayal of the city's Vision Zero and Transit First commitments, Mayor Lurie clears Waymo, Lyft, Uber to turn Market Street back into a traffic sewer.
Talking Headways Podcast: Designing and Delivering Bike Networks
NACTO's Ryan Russo on the transformation of street systems and managing space for people and deliveries.
Thursday’s Headlines
It takes more than a brutal death to convince some people we need safer streets.
Study: Boring Roads End Up With More Injuries For People Outside Cars
And beautiful roads report fewer.