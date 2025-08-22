Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines

CAHSR has decided the best response to federal mudslinging is to build, baby, build.

1:57 PM PDT on August 22, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF.

Video

The Week in Short Video at Streetsblog California

SBCAL released four short videos this week.

August 22, 2025
Streetsblog California

Californians Continue to Love High-Speed Rail, Even if Republicans in Washington D.C. Don’t

High Speed Rail has only become a partisan in recent years. But under Trump, it's become hyper-partisan.

August 21, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Advocates Outraged: ‘Car-Free’ Market Street Ends on Tuesday

In yet another betrayal of the city's Vision Zero and Transit First commitments, Mayor Lurie clears Waymo, Lyft, Uber to turn Market Street back into a traffic sewer.

August 21, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Talking Headways Podcast: Designing and Delivering Bike Networks

NACTO's Ryan Russo on the transformation of street systems and managing space for people and deliveries.

August 21, 2025
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

It takes more than a brutal death to convince some people we need safer streets.

August 21, 2025
Streetsblog USASafety

Study: Boring Roads End Up With More Injuries For People Outside Cars

And beautiful roads report fewer.

August 20, 2025
