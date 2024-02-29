Skip to Content
Complete Streets

CalBike Summit Preview: Senator Scott Wiener’s Complete Streets Bill

Register for the Bike Summit soon - but first, here's a preview session

2:54 PM PST on February 29, 2024

Image: Smart Growth America

The California Bike Summit is coming up on April 18 and 19 in San Diego this year. Register soon; it will include more than thirty workshops and plenary sessions, plus bike rides and other events. The 2022 summit, in Oakland, sold out.

In the meantime, CalBike is offering an online preview session next week. On Wednesday, March 6, Senator Scott Wiener will be joined by Fearless Advocacy's Jeanie Ward-Waller, CalBike executive Director Kendra Ramsey, Laura Tolkoff from SPUR, and the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition's Sandhya Laddha to discuss "Complete Streets on Caltrans Corridors."

There has been progress at Caltrans on incorporating "complete streets" elements into its work, but the pace of change is very slow and meanwhile traffic safety problems of all kinds continue to mount. The panelists are likely to discuss what progress has been made, and also address why Senator Wiener's Complete Streets bill, S.B. 960, is also needed.

S.B. 960 would require "all transportation projects funded or overseen by [Caltrans] to provide comfortable, convenient, and connected complete streets facilities unless an exemption is documented and approved," for starters. It also would require the department to consider all road users - not just drivers - in its planning and funding. The bill would require transparency in reporting so that the public can track progress, require the department to set clear targets, and streamline approval of pedestrian, bicycle, and transit safety projects.

Register for next week's preview session soon. California Bike Summit registration information can be found here.

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

