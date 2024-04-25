Active Transportation Program
Active Transportation Program Calls for Volunteer Evaluators
Apply to be a volunteer ATP application evaluator by May 10.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Study: When Speed Limits Rise on Interstates, So Do Crash Hot Spots on Nearby Roads
Rising interstate speeds don't just make roads deadlier for people who drive on them — and local decision makers need to be prepared.
Eyes on the Street: New Lincoln Park Avenue Bike Lanes
The recently installed 1.25-mile long bikeway spans Lincoln Park Avenue, Flora Avenue, and Sierra Street - it's arguably the first new bike facility of the Measure HLA era
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Independent Safety Advocates Beef up the Wiggle
Signs and soft-hit posts installed by advocates make the Wiggle bike route calmer and safer for cyclists and pedestrians
Thursday’s Headlines
LA Metro declares emergency over attacks on bus operators; Some deadly Bay Area streets to see safety fixes; Tax ride-hail to save transit? More