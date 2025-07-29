- Long Beach Planning Road Diet Makeover For Pacific Avenue (LB Post)
- Oakland Breaks Ground on Protected Bike Lane, 4 Years After Fatal Crash (Local News Matters)
- Vista Officially Removes Bike Lanes (KPBS)
- BART Accepts 1000th Rail Car (Hoodline)
- Caltrain Approves Funding Measure Proposal (DailyJournal)
- Why South L.A. Needs Speed Cameras Now (Sentinel)
- Metro Partners To Expand Student Pass Use (SM Next)
- Vineyards Being Abandoned in San Joaquin Valley (FresnoBee)
- Biden's "Reconnecting Communities" Grants Only Got 1/4 Funding Out the Door Before Trump Killed It (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Trump's Tax Breaks for Oil Industry and $80 Billion Wealth Transfer. (The Equation)
- Are We Really Going to Redraw Our Congressional Maps? (SacBee)
Streetsblog California
Tuesday’s Headlines
New protected bike lanes in Long Beach and Oakland....less protected bike lanes in Vista.
