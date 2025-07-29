Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

New protected bike lanes in Long Beach and Oakland....less protected bike lanes in Vista.

10:37 AM PDT on July 29, 2025

These aren’t the ones they’re now installing, but Joe Linton grabbed this shot of new protected lanes in Long Beach

  • Long Beach Planning Road Diet Makeover For Pacific Avenue (LB Post)
  • Oakland Breaks Ground on Protected Bike Lane, 4 Years After Fatal Crash (Local News Matters)
  • Vista Officially Removes Bike Lanes (KPBS)
  • BART Accepts 1000th Rail Car (Hoodline)
  • Caltrain Approves Funding Measure Proposal (DailyJournal)
  • Why South L.A. Needs Speed Cameras Now (Sentinel)
  • Metro Partners To Expand Student Pass Use (SM Next)
  • Vineyards Being Abandoned in San Joaquin Valley (FresnoBee)
  • Biden's "Reconnecting Communities" Grants Only Got 1/4 Funding Out the Door Before Trump Killed It (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Trump's Tax Breaks for Oil Industry and $80 Billion Wealth Transfer. (The Equation)
  • Are We Really Going to Redraw Our Congressional Maps? (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

