Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

News and views from up and down the Golden State.

7:52 AM PDT on July 28, 2025

  • Below: WeHo Bike Coalition Posts Video of Vigil for Slain Cyclist
  • SD Transit District's Long-Term Plan Includes Camp Pendleton Station (Union-Trib)
  • Santa Ana Road Diet Coming Along (Santa Ana.org)
  • SF Standard: San Francisco Is a Car City Now
  • Two Road Closures in Sacramento (SacBee)
  • What Would a Harris Run for Governor Mean for CA Dems? (East Bay Times)
  • Will Transit Ridership Ever Recover? (Science Direct)
  • Uber Testing Feature Allowing Women Passengers to Select Women Drivers (WaPo)
  • For Some Weird Reason the Weather Is Wacky. Huh. (SF Gate)
  • Guess Who's Back, Guess Who's Back, Guess Who's Back? (LAT)
    • It's COVID.

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USASpecial Features

How Trump is Exploiting a Very Real Trucking Safety Concern to Crack Down on Immigrants

The Trump administration will crack down on truck drivers who don't speak English and the people who give them licenses. Some advocates say that anti-immigrant spin is distracting much broader safety problems that deserve bipartisan support.

July 27, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Lakeshore Protected Bikeway Breaks Ground

Event captured the sadness of a family's loss and the hope for a safer future.

July 25, 2025
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Another freeway falling into the ocean?

July 25, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoVision Zero

Hit and Run Driver Kills Pedestrian in the Excelsior, More Evidence that Paint and Plastic Aren’t Enough

Killed by a hit & run driver, long outreach, and lack of real protection on another notorious street.

July 24, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV

Metro A Line Extension to Pomona Will Open September 19

Nine new miles of light rail, four new stations - Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona - extending the world's longest light rail line.

July 24, 2025
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Hey that Stoner Park DIY crosswalk is right by my house!

July 24, 2025
See all posts