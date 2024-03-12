Tuesday’s Headlines
Collision brings attention to traffic safety problems along Oakland's bus rapid transit; Santa Monica BBB begins deploying unarmed "safety officers"; The deadliest intersections in America; More
Joint Legislative Hearing on Future of California Climate Policies
Cap-and-trade gets a lot of attention, but VMT reduction is equally important. And there is no roadmap for reducing driving.
Advocates Demand Change After Another Crash on International
At least 14 people were injured Friday in yet another collision on International Blvd. in Oakland, this time involving two drivers and a bus.
How Many People Does Car Culture Kill, Exactly?
One in 32 people around the world die from car crashes, car-related air pollution, and car-related lead exposure every year. But even that astonishing number doesn't tell the whole story.
Letter from Minneapolis: The Legacy of Highway Construction
Highways were convenient tools to rid the cities of perceived social ills, a mindset deeply embedded in white supremacy.