Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Collision brings attention to traffic safety problems along Oakland's bus rapid transit; Santa Monica BBB begins deploying unarmed "safety officers"; The deadliest intersections in America; More

8:36 AM PDT on March 12, 2024

Image: Western Railway Museum

  • Ride the old BART cars for the last time on April 20 (BART)
  • Santa Monica's Big Blue Bus deploys unarmed "safety officers" on transit (Santa Monica Next)
  • Bus collision underscores traffic dangers along bus rapid transit line in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • The deadliest intersections in America, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (Stacker)
  • Pedestrian issues that need attention (Pasadena Now)
  • Study after study shows bike lanes are good for business, but business owners don't understand that (Business Insider)
  • Federal administration recommends $4 billion for 14 transit construction projects (FTA, Railway Age)
  • FTA says BART extension to San Jose will cost more than anticipated (Mercury News)
  • San Francisco regulation on e-bike batteries has bike shops worried, say it misses the mark (SF Standard)
  • California Public Utilities Commission sets standards for electrifying transportation (Transportation Today)
  • Carbon neutrality on college campuses (CalMatters)
  • London's ultra-low emission zone worked (The Guardian)
  • Man walking from Washington to Washington D.C. reaches his goal, has thoughts (Washington Post)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Melanie Curry

