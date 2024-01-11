Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Governor proposes budget cuts to climate program; Engine maker to pay record fine for emissions cheat devices; Stop fueling climate change; More

8:33 AM PST on January 11, 2024

Image: BART

  • Newsom's budget cuts $2.9 billion from climate programs (LA Times, CalMatters)
  • Stop fueling climate change: Coalition challenges governor to shift transportation spending (California Bicycle Coalition)
  • Budget proposal overview (CalMatters)
  • How much of a budget deficit is California facing? (CalMatters)
  • California transportation budget does not have a deficit (California Bicycle Coalition)
  • Engine-maker Cummins installed cheat devices on its products, so will pay a record fine (and fix it) (CalMatters)
  • US oil industry launches $$ ad campaign claiming war in Gaza means they must increase production (Guardian)
  • BART's "Fleet of the Future" is coming in under budget, saving $394 million (Oaklandside)
  • Yes, climate activism can win (Heated)
  • Bill would require a local ordinance to be in place before robotaxis could operate in cities (SF Standard)
  • It's a LOT more expensive to live in a rural area (Newsweek)
  • Why are American drivers so deadly? (NY Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

