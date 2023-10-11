Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

CA transportation investments are not supporting climate goals, and there's LOTS of $$$; A week without driving; San Diego scooter rules cut rides; More

8:36 AM PDT on October 11, 2023

405 Freeway in Orange County – photo via Caltrans

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoAccessibility

BART’s ‘Tactile Guideways’ Help Visually Impaired People Navigate

Wayfinding on public transit can be challenging enough for people with 20/20 vision. For the blind and visually impaired, tactile and audible cues are essential.

October 10, 2023
Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

Equity-Focused Projects America Needs Right Now

Advocates are handing their DOTs a list of transformative transit projects that could heal the harms of the past — and a list of boondoggles that deserve to be scrapped.

October 10, 2023
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Santa Clarita transit workers strike; More train service coming to North LA County, Capitol region; Everyone benefits when roads work for transit; More on bills signed over the weekend

October 10, 2023
State Capitol Updates

Legislative Update: Governor Is Powering Through Bills

Decriminalizing fare evasion and sidewalk riding bills killed; Transparency and climate accountability bills signed; More to come

October 9, 2023
See all posts