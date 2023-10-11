Wednesday’s Headlines
CA transportation investments are not supporting climate goals, and there's LOTS of $$$; A week without driving; San Diego scooter rules cut rides; More
More from Streetsblog California
BART’s ‘Tactile Guideways’ Help Visually Impaired People Navigate
Wayfinding on public transit can be challenging enough for people with 20/20 vision. For the blind and visually impaired, tactile and audible cues are essential.
Equity-Focused Projects America Needs Right Now
Advocates are handing their DOTs a list of transformative transit projects that could heal the harms of the past — and a list of boondoggles that deserve to be scrapped.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Santa Clarita transit workers strike; More train service coming to North LA County, Capitol region; Everyone benefits when roads work for transit; More on bills signed over the weekend
Legislative Update: Governor Is Powering Through Bills
Decriminalizing fare evasion and sidewalk riding bills killed; Transparency and climate accountability bills signed; More to come