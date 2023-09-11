Take CalBike’s Survey about Complete Streets (and Incomplete Ones)

When most people think of Caltrans, they think of freeways. However, many California cities and towns have at least one major thoroughfare that is a numbered state route, and Caltrans is usually responsible for maintaining, repaving, and redesigning these streets. In the past, Caltrans hasn’t always followed its own policies to add Complete Streets features when it repaves.

CalBike is preparing a report card of state-controlled routes that double as local streets. We want to see how well Caltrans has lived up to its promises to consider the needs of people who bike and walk, and we need your help. Take our survey to rate the Caltrans-controlled streets near you.

CalBike’s Complete Streets Bill in 2019 would have mandated a more transparent process and more Complete Streets, but Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed it and Caltrans vowed to do better.

Please take this quick survey to rate how comfortable you feel biking on the Caltrans-controlled roadways in your area. All responses are due by Friday, October 10.

Since 2019, pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities have continued to increase across the state. Many of California’s most dangerous streets for bicycling are maintained by Caltrans, and we need your help and insight to make them better.

Please share your experience biking and walking on Caltrans roadways today so we can advocate for stronger requirements for tomorrow. With your help, Caltrans Complete Streets for all will become the norm rather than the exception.

Your voice matters, and this survey is your megaphone. Data from this survey will be used to determine needs and shape future legislation. Your candid feedback about your experiences on Caltrans-controlled roads will be instrumental in shaping the future of our streets.