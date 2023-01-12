Today’s Headlines

  • Oil company sues LA over drilling ban, claiming inadequate environmental study (LA Times)
  • Newsom faces pushback over proposed transit, climate funding cuts (SF Standard, CalMatters)
  • Federal agencies share “blueprint” for decarbonizing transportation (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Be mindful when using data from congestion studies; they can be meaningless or worse (City Commentary)
  • Why do traffic calming plans attract conspiracy theories? (The Guardian)
  • Telegraph for People: Move to ban cars on major Berkeley street is making sense to more people (Local News)
  • SMART gets more funding; Santa Rosa gets electric buses (Business Journals)
  • Dodger Stadium gondola wins court victory (Mass Transit)
  • Storms delay repairs, boost costs of fixing SoCal rail line (Mass Transit)
  • LA Metro, CAHSR lose out on federal MEGA grants (2UrbanGirls)
  • National Traffic Safety Board warns of safety risks from heavy EVs (NPR)
  • The homes that could solve L.A.’s housing crisis (The Guardian)
  • British drivers, who spend a big chunk of their income on cars, see “no alternative” (Road.cc)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF