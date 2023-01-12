Today’s Headlines
- Oil company sues LA over drilling ban, claiming inadequate environmental study (LA Times)
- Newsom faces pushback over proposed transit, climate funding cuts (SF Standard, CalMatters)
- Federal agencies share “blueprint” for decarbonizing transportation (Smart Cities Dive)
- Be mindful when using data from congestion studies; they can be meaningless or worse (City Commentary)
- Why do traffic calming plans attract conspiracy theories? (The Guardian)
- Telegraph for People: Move to ban cars on major Berkeley street is making sense to more people (Local News)
- SMART gets more funding; Santa Rosa gets electric buses (Business Journals)
- Dodger Stadium gondola wins court victory (Mass Transit)
- Storms delay repairs, boost costs of fixing SoCal rail line (Mass Transit)
- LA Metro, CAHSR lose out on federal MEGA grants (2UrbanGirls)
- National Traffic Safety Board warns of safety risks from heavy EVs (NPR)
- The homes that could solve L.A.’s housing crisis (The Guardian)
- British drivers, who spend a big chunk of their income on cars, see “no alternative” (Road.cc)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF