Streetsblog California home
Monday’s Headlines

How much time does driving - and paying for driving - take up? Second best safety fixes are better than none; High-speed rail station plans for Fresno; More

8:10 AM PDT on May 6, 2024

10 cities where driving consumes the most of your life: Screengrab from City Nerd

  • Video: How much time does driving, and paying for driving, take up? (a big chunk) (CityNerd)
  • Second-best safety fixes are still better than the status quo (Bloomberg)
  • CAHSRA reveal plans for Fresno high speed rail station, seek input (Fresnoland)
  • Protecting the coastal rail route (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • When "across the street" is a painful twelve-minute walk (The Cool Down)
  • US cities are not ready for wildfire smoke (Governing)
  • Gas stove pollution is worse in smaller homes (NY Times)
  • Maybe we should measure happiness rather than gross domestic product (Lloyd Alter)
  • Frequent hardship makes a society more resilient (NY Times)
  • Is the "taxpayer protection act" a constitutional amendment? CA Supreme Court to weigh in (Sacramento Bee)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USADelivery

The E-Commerce Explosion is Making Roads More Dangerous

And can advanced technology stop the bloodshed?

May 6, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesWalking

No, L.A. City Does Not Always Add Required ADA Ramps During Resurfacing, But They Should

StreetsLA GM Keith Mozee "Any time we do street resurfacing, it is considered an alteration, which requires ADA ramps to be installed."

May 6, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Update on Oakland DOT’s Lakeshore Protected Bike Lane Project

Public seems fairly positive and accepting towards the coming project. Let's hope it stays that way

May 6, 2024
