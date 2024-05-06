Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
How much time does driving - and paying for driving - take up? Second best safety fixes are better than none; High-speed rail station plans for Fresno; More
The E-Commerce Explosion is Making Roads More Dangerous
And can advanced technology stop the bloodshed?
No, L.A. City Does Not Always Add Required ADA Ramps During Resurfacing, But They Should
StreetsLA GM Keith Mozee "Any time we do street resurfacing, it is considered an alteration, which requires ADA ramps to be installed."
When it Comes to Federal Infrastructure Grants, Size Does Matter
Cities and municipalities with larger budgets and staff are more likely to win competitive federal infrastructure grants, the Urban Institute has found.
Update on Oakland DOT’s Lakeshore Protected Bike Lane Project
Public seems fairly positive and accepting towards the coming project. Let's hope it stays that way