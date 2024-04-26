Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Inspiration from the Bike Summit; OakDOT proposes standards for temporary safety upgrades; San Diego transforms a fast road in Balboa Park; Stockton transit funding is under threat; More

8:33 AM PDT on April 26, 2024

CalBike participants check out the new bike lane through Balboa Park. Image: Melanie Curry

  • Ideas from the CalBike Bike Summit (Rancho Santa Fe Review)
  • OakDOT's proposal to allow temporary safety upgrades doesn't go far enough, say advocates (Oaklandside)
  • San Diego transforms a freeway through Balboa Park into a quiet road with a bike lane (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Stockton transit funding is under threat (KCRA)
  • PARKING CONTROL OFFICERS picket against plan to enforce illegal parking in SF (SF Chronicle)
  • Santa Cruz's West Cliff Drive is a harbinger of the future with sea level rise (NY Times)
  • Bay Area air district criticizes report that finds it is the fifth most polluted region nationally (SF Examiner)
  • Highly paid PG&E CEO defends high rates as utility's profits soar (SF Chronicle)
  • LA Court rules against housing law prohibiting zoning only for single-family homes (Mercury News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

