Friday’s Headlines

Inspiration from the Bike Summit; OakDOT proposes standards for temporary safety upgrades; San Diego transforms a fast road in Balboa Park; Stockton transit funding is under threat; More
CalBike Summit Roundup
Too many sessions and conversations to cover!
Metro Board Funds Free Student Transit Pass Program through July 2025
Metro student free passes funded another year - plus other updates from today's Metro board meeting
Commentary: There is Zero Ambiguity to the West Portal Tragedy
What happened in West Portal was entirely predictable and preventable. The city must now close Ulloa to through traffic and make sure it can never happen again
Active Transportation Program Calls for Volunteer Evaluators
Apply to be a volunteer ATP application evaluator by May 10.