California Cap-and-Trade Investments: 20 Agencies, $914 million in 6 Months

CA Climate Investments Outcomes

The most recent auction in California’s cap-and-trade program, which puts a price on emissions, showed a strong market for carbon allowances now and into the near future. The California Air Resources Board announced this week that the money from those auctions is being invested at a quickening pace.

In the first six months of 2019, twenty state agencies deployed over $900 million towards projects aimed at reducing climate pollution.

CARB reports that 32,700 new projects are receiving money from the California Climate Investments funds through sixty different programs. Many of those are rebates and incentives for zero emission and plug-in hybrid vehicles, including private cars, buses, trucks, and farm equipment. There are also investments in:

  • affordable housing built near transit
  • transit fare subsidies and streamlining
  • transit service and bus stop improvements
  • electric vehicle car-share
  • home weatherization
  • water and energy-efficient appliances and farm irrigation systems
  • solar power installations for disadvantaged households.

Other recent investments include supporting low-emission farming practices and conservation management to improve soils and reduce fertilizer use, and improving the resiliency of California’s forests to help reduce the risk of wildfires.

As the programs under the California Climate Investments portfolio have been developed and their guidelines adopted and updated over time, the entire process has become more streamlined, and the nearly $1 billion that went out in the first six months of 2019 are a new benchmark. In 2018, for example, $1.4 billion was invested over the entire year, and $720 million in all of 2017.

More details can be found in the California Climate Investments Annual Report to the Legislature.

The projects can also be viewed on an online map that is regularly updated.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Workshops: How Should CA Spend Cap-and-Trade Revenue?

By Melanie Curry |
The California Air Resources Board announced a series of public workshops that will address two subjects pertaining to cap-and-trade auction proceeds. First is the question of what programs and projects should be funded by cap-and-trade in the future. By law, the auction proceeds must be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and a portion must […]

Mapping the Benefits of California Climate Change Policy

By Melanie Curry |
TransForm has updated and relaunched its Climate Benefits map, adding new data and a video about California’s climate investments. The map now includes a user-friendly “tour” to help people understand and search for data on where California’s cap-and-trade revenue goes. TransForm’s map is currently the only detailed, user friendly information available on the benefits produced by California’s […]

New Website Quantifies Benefits of California Climate Change Policies

By Melanie Curry |
Each time California legislators consider its climate change policies, questions arise about what benefits the state is receiving for its current investments. Until today, there has been no centralized source of data on the state’s investments from its cap-and-trade program nor on resulting greenhouse gas emissions or other benefits. Now there is. TransForm, a nonprofit […]