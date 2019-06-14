Cap-and-Trade Grants for Affordable Housing: Recommendations Released Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities grants to be voted on by Strategic Growth Council next week

The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program, which invests cap-and-trade money in projects that connect affordable housing with low-emission transportation services and infrastructure, has released recommendations for its current round of funding.

The program expects to award over $4 million for 25 projects. Between them they will provide over 3,000 housing units, with more than 2,500 of those affordable at various levels–almost 1,000 will be for extremely low-income individuals, and 705 new supportive housing units will be built. All will connect residents to transit either via walking or biking infrastructure, and funding from other sources will provide free transit passes for the first three years to residents of the affordable units.

This is nowhere near the number of new homes California needs, but the AHSC is a solid program that, with this fourth round, will have invested more than $1 billion in housing and in connecting that housing to low-emission transportation options. That translates to a total of 6,400 homes–over ninety percent of them affordable–as well as 85 miles of new and improved bike lanes, 650 new crosswalks, and related water conservation, low-impact development, and community programming. In addition, most of the projects provided local jobs and job training.

This fourth round of funding will go to projects throughout the state. In an effort to achieve geographic equity, staff focused technical assistance on areas that have not done well in past AHSC funding rounds. The total amount of money will be distributed among regions in these approximate portions:

Southern California region: 37 percent

Bay Area: 34 percent

San Joaquin Valley: 14 percent

San Diego: 5 percent

Sacramento: 8 percent

North State (where a single application was submitted): 1 percent

The full list of recommendations is available here [PDF]. Details about the projects are available here [PDF]. Highlights include: