Reminders: Money and Opportunities Available, Applications Coming Due

California has money available for projects and programs that will help the state meet climate change and equity goals, and there are other opportunities coming up. Listed below are some available grants–application deadlines are soon.

Community Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Training

SafeTREC and California Walks invite communities to host a local workshop in 2019. These sessions bring together community members to think and talk about how to make streets and sidewalks safer for people using them, and train participants to identify safety issues and work with their local government agencies for better results. Applications are due December 7.

Transportation Planning Grants

Caltrans has $40 million in grants available for transportation planning in three areas:

Sustainable Communities Grants ($29.5 million)

Strategic Partnerships Grants ($4.5 million)

Adaptation Planning Grants ($6 million)

Applications for these programs are due November 30.

Safe Routes to Parks Activating Communities Program

Eleven communities will receive $12,500 each to develop and implement a Safe Routes to Parks Action Plan. The grants will include technical assistance to help make the best plans possible. The deadline for these grants is December 10.

Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities

The Strategic Growth Council (SGC) has $395 million available for Round 4 of these grants, which are for building affordable housing and encouraging sustainable transportation modes. Guidelines are available here, and applications are due February 11.

And don’t forget that SGC staff is offering Technical Assistance Grants for cities and agencies that want to apply for the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program but may have limited capacity to do so. The deadline to apply for assistance is tomorrow, November 21.

Climate Smart Agriculture

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is offering grants to organizations that can provide technical assistance for three programs: water efficiency, healthy soils, and manure management. Nonprofits, academic institutions, and resource conservation districts are eligible, and the deadline is November 30.

2019 Social Equity Forest Improvement Program

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is offering grants, funded through cap-and-trade, to support nonprofit and community-based organizations with tree-planting projects. Proposals are due by November 30.