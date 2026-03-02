- CA Car Insurance Rates Rising (LAT)
- Draft CAHSRA Plan Shows DECREASED Budget of $1.7 Billion (Railway Supply, Railway News)
- CHP Leads the Way on Overtime Salaries (SacBee)
- Los Angeles Critical Mass Rides to Honor Slain Family (CBS2)
- E-Bike Industry Backs SB 1167 (Bike Mag)
- Pasadena Repairing $206M Worth Of Sidewalks (Pasadena Now)
- Glendale La Crescenta Ave. Project Now Expects June Completion (GNP)
- More On Wilmington Bike/Ped Bridge Groundbreaking (Urbanize)
- Millbrae Requests BART Station Remain Open Under Doomsday Scenarios (SMDailyJournal)
- What Do We Do When Boomers Can't Driver? (Carbon Upfront!)
- The Trump's Budget Eliminates Transit Funding from Highway Trust Fund (Jacobin)
- Loophole in 1970s Fuel Standards Led to Trucks+SUVs making up 80% of Cars in US (YouTube)
- Trump Shifts $2.3 Billion in Zero Emission Bus Grants to Polluting Ones (Canary Media)
- Another Study Shows ICE Causing Economic Decline in CA (Fresno Bee)
- Waymo and the Storms (KTVU)
- Tesla Prepares to Send Out Unsafe Robotaxis for Street Tests (Popular Mechanics)
- Metro "Ride the D" Merch Goes Viral (Torched, WeHo Times, CCWW News)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Huge stack of headlines covers everything from e-bikes, to critical mass, to high-speed rail, to local projects and more.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Why Anti-Trans Laws Are Terrible For Transportation, Too
A disturbing new Kansas law revokes trans people's driver's licenses. Here's how it will make our communities more dangerous.
One Man’s War on Scofflaw Parking Around Precita Park
A resident near Precita Park documents yet more evidence that paint alone doesn't cut it when it comes to daylighting.
Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle Pilot Extended
You can't argue with success.
Op/Ed: The Cameras We Fear and the Speed We Ignore
We can hold two ideas at once. Surveillance systems that accumulate unchecked power deserve opposition. Tools that are narrow, transparent, and built with statutory guardrails deserve evaluation on their merits.
“Disrespectful” and “infuriating”: L.A.’s progress on making streets safe and accessible for disabled people stalled for decades
Curb ramps have been required when repaving a street since 1992. Why is L.A. only now saying it must follow the law?
The Week in Short Video
Fresno ballot measures, wild armadillos, gas tax holidays, and four miles of mid-city Los Angeles subway opening in May