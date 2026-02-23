Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

Money for trains edition.

10:39 AM PST on February 23, 2026

Gavin Newsom speaks at the press event announcing “the beginning of the track laying phase” in January 2025. Photo via the Governor’s Office.

  • More on HSR Board Approving Cost Increase (SacBee)
  • More on Bay Area Transit Funding (EastBayTimes, SFStandard)
  • Transit Fares in San Diego, Compared to Muni and Other Cities (SFGate)
  • Speed Cameras Again Confirm the Epidemic of Reckless Driving (SFChron)
  • Playa del Rey Ghost Bikes Commemorate Regan Cole-Graham and Unborn Daughter (Reddit)
  • 16% of Fed. Transpo. funding Goes to Cities and Counties. 43% of Roads Are Locally Controlled (Smart Cities Dive)
  • My Hometown in PA Is Embracing Vision Zero (Reading Eagle)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

