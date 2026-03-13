The Short Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Here's This Week's Videos:

Monday:

At Streetsblog Los Angeles, Joe takes you on a tour of a bike boulevard in Los Angeles to explain diverters (otherwise known as modal filters.)

Wednesday:

At Streetsblog California, Damien gives brief descriptions of three pieces of legislation aimed at creating e-bike standards and rules that would apply statewide.