Friday’s Headlines

Why We Can’t Have Nice Things: Drivers are Destroying Ktown Mini-Traffic Circle

Some Streetsblog readers are familiar with some of the sad history of the deadly intersection of 4th Street and New Hampshire Boulevard in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood. Last year, after a driver killed a 9-year-old, and after volunteers painted guerilla crosswalks, the city of Los Angeles Transportation Department (LADOT) installed official crosswalks and a temporary traffic…