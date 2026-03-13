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Friday’s Headlines

Man, this guy really likes smog.

11:32 AM PDT on March 13, 2026

  • Smog President Sues CA Over Emissions Rules (NYT, ABC7)
  • Update on Oakland's Speed Cameras (SFChronKQED)
  • Santa Clara Has V0 Plan (San Jose Spotlight)
  • BART Still Beats Sitting in Traffic (SFStandard)
  • SANDAG Breaks Ground on Bike Lane After 14 Years of Planning (KPBS)
  • Carpool Cameras Work (OC Register)
  • Global Warming: SoCal Braces for Record-Breaking Heats (LAT)
  • Gas Prices Causing Drivers To Consider Going Electric (SMDP)
  • No Matter How You Measure It, America Kills Too Many People with Cars (CityLab)
  • What to Do If You're Bit by a Rattlesnake While Riding a Bike (Fresno Bee)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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