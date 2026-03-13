- Smog President Sues CA Over Emissions Rules (NYT, ABC7)
- Update on Oakland's Speed Cameras (SFChron, KQED)
- Santa Clara Has V0 Plan (San Jose Spotlight)
- BART Still Beats Sitting in Traffic (SFStandard)
- SANDAG Breaks Ground on Bike Lane After 14 Years of Planning (KPBS)
- Carpool Cameras Work (OC Register)
- Global Warming: SoCal Braces for Record-Breaking Heats (LAT)
- Gas Prices Causing Drivers To Consider Going Electric (SMDP)
- No Matter How You Measure It, America Kills Too Many People with Cars (CityLab)
- What to Do If You're Bit by a Rattlesnake While Riding a Bike (Fresno Bee)
Streetsblog California
Friday’s Headlines
Man, this guy really likes smog.
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The Smog President Takes California to Court
I'm not even sure which Trump-made disaster he's trying to distract people from with this latest stunt.
The Short Week in Short Videos
Diverters, e-bikes, and a cameo appearance for Joe's kitchen.
Why We Can’t Have Nice Things: Drivers are Destroying Ktown Mini-Traffic Circle
Some Streetsblog readers are familiar with some of the sad history of the deadly intersection of 4th Street and New Hampshire Boulevard in L.A.’s Koreatown neighborhood. Last year, after a driver killed a 9-year-old, and after volunteers painted guerilla crosswalks, the city of Los Angeles Transportation Department (LADOT) installed official crosswalks and a temporary traffic…
Friday Video: Buenos Aires Will Challenge Everything You Think You Know About Buses
The Paris of South America has an amazing bus system — but it doesn't run like North American ones at all.
Reading Changes in City Streets
Markings on cities streets can sometimes reveal what used to be there.
Thursday’s Headlines
For some reason people seem upset about gas prices. Oh well.