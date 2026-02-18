- Slate of Traffic Safety/DUI Bills Continues to Grow (CalMatters)
- Breaking: HSR Head Goes on Leave (SacBee)
- More on Choudri's Arrest, Legal Woes (SF Gate, KCRA 3)
- Road Widening in Fresno County Stalls (Fresno Bee)
- Highways Close as Snow Blankets NorCal (SacBee)
- After Months of ICE raids, Day Labor Center at LA Home Depot Repels Eviction (LA Public Press)
- North Bay Billionaire Obsessed with Killing SMART Train (PressDemocrat)
- Marin Transit Agency Discusses Role of AVs (MarinIJ)
- Waymo Denies Using Remote Drivers (theVerge)
- SoCal Air Board Rejected Pollution Rules after AI-generated Flood of Comments (LA Times)
- More on Fallout from Trump Admin's Abandonment of Clean Air (NYT, Forbes, Grist)
- Mourning the Loss of Curbed's Archive (Architect's Newspaper)
- Speaking of Mourning...I Am. Somebody. (YouTube)
Headlines
Wedneday's Headlines
I am. Somebody.
