Tuesday’s Headlines

Plenty of news at the statewide and local level.

8:56 AM PDT on March 10, 2026

  • "Green Groups" Pushing Newsom on Gas Prices/Cap-and-Trade (SacBee)
  • Timeout Has a Different View of CAHSRA Business Plan: Future Is Beautiful
  • Sac Police Upping Traffic Enforcement (SacBee)
  • Palo Alto Pays People for Healthy Commutes (SF Gate)
  • OC Transit Braces for LA Mega-Events (OC Register)
  • Zoo Lease in San Diego Splits Parking Profits with City (Union-Trib)
  • Transit Advocates Want Fed Funding Returned to Biden Era (Mass Transit)
  • "Ice Stole Someone Here" Signs Popping Up in Inland Empire (LAT)
  • Mamdani Considers Eliminating Free Car Storage on streets in NYC (NBC New YorkStreetsblog NYC)
  • Gas Prices Still Rising (OC Reg, Daily News)
  • What Do Rising Prices in Oil Mean for EV Sales? (LAT)

Legislative Update: Our First Comprehensive Look of 2026

Our first comprehensive look as the legislature starts advancing bills.

March 9, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Bike Updates: Griffith Park, Chandler, Terra Bella, and Westside Plans

Griffith Park bike upgrades partially installed. Plus: Terra Bella Street, Chandler groundbreaking, and Westside bike project meetings.

March 9, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoVision Zero

Open Letter: After a Week of Tragedies, Will You Go to the Mat for Safety, Mayor Lurie?

Yes, it's good to meet with department heads. But it's going to take Paris-level, ongoing pressure and commitment to make San Francisco safe.

March 9, 2026
Headlines

Monday’s Post-Marathon Headlines

Maybe the LA Marathon wouldn't have had to put out that heat advisory and warn everyone about the last eight miles if the city prioritized the pedestrian experience...

March 9, 2026
Streetsblog USAimmigration

Deportation is a Transportation Issue

The shared infrastructure of deportation and transportation highlight an ethical dilemma; can we solve it?

March 8, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

City Attorney Takes Her Own Swing at Man Sucker Punched by LAPD in 2024

Eleven months after Officer Joshua Sportiello punched Alexander Mitchell in the face, the City Attorney's office filed misdemeanor resisting charges against him. Was it in retaliation for Mitchell's civil suit?

March 6, 2026
