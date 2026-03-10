- "Green Groups" Pushing Newsom on Gas Prices/Cap-and-Trade (SacBee)
- Timeout Has a Different View of CAHSRA Business Plan: Future Is Beautiful
- Sac Police Upping Traffic Enforcement (SacBee)
- Palo Alto Pays People for Healthy Commutes (SF Gate)
- OC Transit Braces for LA Mega-Events (OC Register)
- Zoo Lease in San Diego Splits Parking Profits with City (Union-Trib)
- Transit Advocates Want Fed Funding Returned to Biden Era (Mass Transit)
- "Ice Stole Someone Here" Signs Popping Up in Inland Empire (LAT)
- Mamdani Considers Eliminating Free Car Storage on streets in NYC (NBC New York; Streetsblog NYC)
- Gas Prices Still Rising (OC Reg, Daily News)
- What Do Rising Prices in Oil Mean for EV Sales? (LAT)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Plenty of news at the statewide and local level.
