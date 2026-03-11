- Sacramento May Have .5 Cent Sales Tax for Transpo (SacBee)
- Fresno County Cities Taking Sides on Pair of Transpo. Taxes (FresnoBee)
- Claims that Sunset Dunes Worsened Traffic Don't Hold Up (theFrisc)
- New Light Rail in San Gabriel Valley Brings "Ripple Effect" of New Riders Throughout LA System (Daily News)
- Bike Lanes Sprouting for Spring (Biking in L.A.)
- San Diego Hospital Says E-Bike Crashes Rose 400% in Recent Years (CBS8)
- More on Financial Risk to BART (NYTimes)
- Why Is It So Hard to Get Safety Improvements? (LB Post)
- Another Tribute to SaMo Cyclist/Videographer MobilityforWho (Momentum)
- Cities Can Do Things to Help Visually Impaired (CityLab)
- Dems Stand Ready and Willing to Bail Out Trump for High Gas Prices (Roll Call)
- Uber Expands Feature Allowing Women to Select Female Driver (ABC News)
- Waymos Huge Drain on Public Resources (Futurism)
- San Diego Worries About Backlash Against Robotaxis as Unemployment Rises (Union-Trib)
- Record Breaking Temps. for SoCal This Weekend (OC Reg)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Breaking: Building transit is good for transit ridership.
Trump’s Funding Freeze Has Derailed Transit, Undermining Growth and Economic Opportunity For All Americans
American cities used to have some of the longest per-capita rail networks in the world. Not anymore.
Caltrans Rips out Oakland Bike Lanes
Caltrans proves once again that it's run by bad actors who betray the public in their relentless pursuit of auto-über alles policies.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Plenty of news at the statewide and local level.
Legislative Update: Our First Comprehensive Look of 2026
Our first comprehensive look as the legislature starts advancing bills.
Bike Updates: Griffith Park, Chandler, Terra Bella, and Westside Plans
Griffith Park bike upgrades partially installed. Plus: Terra Bella Street, Chandler groundbreaking, and Westside bike project meetings.
Open Letter: After a Week of Tragedies, Will You Go to the Mat for Safety, Mayor Lurie?
Yes, it's good to meet with department heads. But it's going to take Paris-level, ongoing pressure and commitment to make San Francisco safe.