Thursday’s Headlines

Retreats on car driver fees in San Diego, but the rest of the state is announcing good news.

9:04 AM PST on February 5, 2026

  • More on Bay Area Transit Loan (Railway Age)
  • How Much Can SF Make Off Parking Fee Increase? (SacBee)
  • San Diego Folding on Plans to Use Drivers to Close Deficit (Union-Trib)
  • CAHSR to Yosemite? (SF Chron)
  • HSR Construction Site Catches Fire in Fresno (ABC 30)
  • More on BART Ambassador Program (SmartCitiesDiveHoodline)
  • More on BART's Proposed Irvington Station (MercNews)
  • San Marcos E-Bike Crackdown (CBS8)
  • San Mateo Votes to Keep "Controversial" Bike Lane For Now (Daily Journal)
  • Culver to Revamp School Parking For Bike-to-School (CC Crossroads)
  • More on Trump Using USDOT for Revenge Tour (WaPo)
  • Tips to Drive Safe in the Fog (Fresno Bee)
  • Another Day, Another Student Walkout Over ICE (Fresno Bee)
  • Supremes Back Prop 50 Legality (OC Reg)

Transportation Funding

Highway Projects Still Grab Biggest Share as California OK’s Nearly $1B in State Transportation Funding

But Transit and Active Transportation Get Boosts Too...

February 5, 2026
Streetsblog USADisability

Reimagining Freedom: How Older Adults Can Benefit from Connecting with Other Nondrivers

Seniors often struggle when it's time to give up the keys. But they're not alone.

February 4, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

L.A.’s Historic Affair with Monorails

The Sepulveda Transit Corridor monorail is not the first time that Los Angeles has flirted with - and rejected - the idea of a monorail.

February 4, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoDaylighting

Commentary: ‘Hardened Daylighting’ Works. Paint Alone, Not so Much

A follow up to Tuesday's Traffic Violence Rapid Response story about a bicyclist killed at Webster and 12th in Oakland.

February 4, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

New Bike Lanes on Hobart Blvd in Hollywood

New Hobart lanes extend a half mile from Fountain Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard.

February 4, 2026
StreetSmart

StreetSmart Episode 13: Marty Beard, CEO of Hayden AI

On StreetSmart, Hayden.AI CEO Marty Beard discusses bus lane enforcement, data privacy, and what cities are learning from AI cameras.

February 4, 2026
