- More on Bay Area Transit Loan (Railway Age)
- How Much Can SF Make Off Parking Fee Increase? (SacBee)
- San Diego Folding on Plans to Use Drivers to Close Deficit (Union-Trib)
- CAHSR to Yosemite? (SF Chron)
- HSR Construction Site Catches Fire in Fresno (ABC 30)
- More on BART Ambassador Program (SmartCitiesDive, Hoodline)
- More on BART's Proposed Irvington Station (MercNews)
- San Marcos E-Bike Crackdown (CBS8)
- San Mateo Votes to Keep "Controversial" Bike Lane For Now (Daily Journal)
- Culver to Revamp School Parking For Bike-to-School (CC Crossroads)
- More on Trump Using USDOT for Revenge Tour (WaPo)
- Tips to Drive Safe in the Fog (Fresno Bee)
- Another Day, Another Student Walkout Over ICE (Fresno Bee)
- Supremes Back Prop 50 Legality (OC Reg)
Thursday’s Headlines
Retreats on car driver fees in San Diego, but the rest of the state is announcing good news.
